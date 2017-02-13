Grammy Awards 2017: tutti i vincitori
Si è conclusa stamattina alle 5, ora italiana, la 59esima edizione dei Grammy Awards, che come da pronostici ha visto trionfare Adele, che ha portato a casa i cinque premi più importanti (Best Record of the Year, Best Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance per Hello, Best Album of the Year e Best Pop Vocal Album per "25"), con l'aggiunta della vittoria del suo produttore, Greg Kurstin. La contendente della cantante in tutte le categorie era Beyoncé, che ha invece vinto due grammofoni d'oro (Best Music Video per "Formation" e Best Urban Contemporary Album per "Lemonade"). Anche il leggendario David Bowie ha ricevuto ben cinque riconoscimenti postumi, (Best Rock Song e Rock Performance per "Blackstar", Best Alternative Music Album, Best Recording Package ed Engineered Album), mentre per le colonne sonore il nostro Ennio Morricone è stato battuto da John Williams con Star Wars: il Risveglio della Forza, Justin Timberlake ha vinto con la sua "Can't Stop The Feeling" tratta da Trolls, Ron Howard ha trionfato con Eight Days a Week come miglior film musicale dell'anno e Robert Glasper è stato premiato per il suo omaggio a Miles Davis in Miles Ahead.
Qui tutti i vincitori:
GENERAL FIELD:
Album Of The Year:
WINNER: 25 — Adele
Lemonade — Beyoncé
Purpose — Justin Bieber
Views — Drake
A Sailor's Guide To Earth — Sturgill Simpson
Record Of The Year:
WINNER: "Hello" — Adele
"Formation" — Beyoncé
"7 Years" — Lukas Graham
"Work" — Rihanna Featuring Drake
"Stressed Out" — Twenty One Pilots
Song Of The Year:
"Formation" — Khalif Brown, Asheton Hogan, Beyoncé Knowles & Michael L. Williams II, songwriters (Beyoncé)
WINNER: "Hello" — Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)
"I Took A Pill In Ibiza" — Mike Posner, songwriter (Mike Posner)
"Love Yourself" — Justin Bieber, Benjamin Levin & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Justin Bieber)
"7 Years" — Lukas Forchhammer, Stefan Forrest, Morten Pilegaard & Morten Ristorp, songwriters (Lukas Graham)
Best New Artist:
Kelsea Ballerini
The Chainsmokers
WINNER: Chance The Rapper
Maren Morris
Anderson .Paak
POP FIELD
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:
"Closer" — The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey
"7 Years" — Lukas Graham
"Work" — Rihanna Featuring Drake
"Cheap Thrills" — Sia Featuring Sean Paul
WINNER: "Stressed Out" — Twenty One Pilots
Best Pop Vocal Album:
WINNER: 25 — Adele
Purpose — Justin Bieber
Dangerous Woman — Ariana Grande
Confident — Demi Lovato
This Is Acting — Sia
Best Pop Solo Performance:
WINNER: "Hello" — Adele
"Hold Up" — Beyonce
"Love Yourself" — Justin Bieber
"Piece By Piece (Idol Version)" — Kelly Clarkson
"Dangerous Woman" — Ariana Grande
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:
Cinema — Andrea Bocelli
Fallen Angels — Bob Dylan
Stages Live — Josh Groban
WINNER: Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin — Willie Nelson
Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway — Barbra Streisand
DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC FIELD
Best Dance Recording:
"Tearing Me Up" — Bob Moses
WINNER: "Don't Let Me Down" — The Chainsmokers featuring Daya
"Never Be Like You" — Flume featuring Kai
"Rinse & Repeat" — Riton featuring Kah-Lo
"Drinkee" — Sofi Tukker
Best Dance/Electronic Album:
WINNER: Skin — Flume
Electronica 1: The Time Machine — Jean-Michel Jarre
Epoch — Tycho
Barbara Barbara, We Face A Shining Future — Underworld
Louie Vega Starring…XXVIII — Louie Vega
CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC FIELD
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album:
Human Nature — Herb Alpert
When You Wish Upon a Star — Bill Frisell
Way Back Home: Live From Rochester, NY — Steve Gadd Band
Unpsoken — Chuck Loeb
WINNER: Culcha Vulcha — Snarky Puppy
ROCK FIELD
Best Rock Song:
WINNER: "Blackstar" — David Bowie, songwriter (David Bowie)
"Burn the Witch" —Radiohead, songwriters (Radiohead)
"Hardwired" — James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich, songwriters (Metallica)
"Heathens" — Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)
"My Name Is Human" — Rich Meyer, Ryan Meyer & Johnny Stevens, songwriters (Highly Suspect)
Best Rock Performance:
"Joe (Live From Austin City Limits)" — Alabama Shakes
"Don't Hurt Yourself" — Beyoncé Featuring Jack White
WINNER: "Blackstar" — David Bowie
"The Sound Of Silence" — Disturbed
"Heathens" — Twenty One Pilots
Best Metal Performance:
"Shock Me" — Baroness
"Slivera" — Gojira
"Rotting in Vain" — Korn
WINNER: "Dystopia" — Megadeth
"The Price Is Wrong" — Periphery
Best Rock Album:
California — Blink-182
WINNER: Tell Me I'm Pretty — Cage The Elephant
Magma — Gojira
Death Of A Bachelor — Panic! At The Disco
Weezer — Weezer
ALTERNATIVE FIELD
Best Alternative Music Album:
22, A Million — Bon Iver
WINNER: Blackstar — David Bowie
The Hope Six Demolition Project — PJ Harvey
Post Pop Depression — Iggy Pop
A Moon Shaped Pool — Radiohead
R&B FIELD
Best Urban Contemporary Album:
WINNER: Lemonade — Beyoncé
Ology — Gallant
We Are King — KING
Malibu — Anderson .Paak
Anti — Rihanna
Best R&B Performance:
"Turnin' Me Up" — BJ The Chicago Kid
"Permission" — Ro James
"I Do" — Musiq Soulchild
"Needed Me" — Rihanna
WINNER: "Cranes in the Sky" — Solange
Best Traditional R&B Performance:
"The Three Of Me" — William Bell
"Woman's World" — BJ The Chicago Kid
"Sleeping With The One I Love" — Fantasia
WINNER: "Angel" — Lalah Hathaway
"Can't Wait" — Jill Scott
Best R&B Song:
"Come and See Me" — J. Brathwaite, Aubrey Graham & Noah Shebib, songwriters (PartyNextDoor Featuring Drake)
"Exchange" — Michael Hernandez & Bryson Tiller, songwriters (Bryson Tiller)
"Kiss It Better" — Jeff Bhasker, Robyn Fenty, John-Nathan Glass & Natalia Noemi, songwriters (Rihanna)
WINNER: "Lake By the Ocean" — Hod David & Musze, songwriters (Maxwell)
"Luv" — Magnus August Høiberg, Benjamin Levin & Daystar Peterson, songwriters (Tory Lanez)
Best R&B Album:
In My Mind — BJ The Chicago Kid
WINNER: Lalah Hathaway Live — Lalah Hathaway
Velvet Portraits — Terrace Martin
Healing Season — Mint Condition
Smoove Jones — Mya
RAP FIELD
Best Rap Album:
WINNER: Coloring Book — Chance The Rapper
And the Anonymous Nobody — De La Soul
Major Key — DJ Khaled
Views — Drake
Blank Face LP — ScHoolboy Q
The Life of Pablo — Kanye West
Best Rap Performance:
WINNER: "No Problem" — Chance the Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz
"Panda" —Desiigner
"Pop Style" — Drake Featuring The Throne
"All The Way Up" — Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared
"That Part" — ScHoolboy Q Featuring Kanye West
Best Rap/Sung Performance:
"Freedom" — Beyoncé Featuring Kendrick Lamar
WINNER: "Hotline Bling" — Drake
"Broccoli" — D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty
"Ultralight Beam" — Kanye West Featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream
"Famous" — Kanye West Featuring Rihanna
Best Rap Song:
"All The Way Up" — Joseph Cartagena, Edward Davadi, Shandel Green, Karim Kharbouch, Andre Christopher Lyon, Reminisce Mackie & Marcello Valenzano, songwriters (Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared)
"Famous" — Chancelor Bennett, Ross Birchard, Ernest Brown, Andrew Dawson, Kasseem Dean, Mike Dean, Noah Goldstein, Kejuan Muchita, Patrick Reynolds, Kanye West & Cydel Young, songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Rihanna)
"Hotline Bling" — Aubrey Graham & Paul Jefferies, songwriters (Drake)
"No Problem" — Chancelor Bennett, Dwayne Carter & Tauheed Epps, songwriters (Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz)
"Ultralight Beam" — Chancelor Bennett, Kasseem Dean, Mike Dean, Kirk Franklin, Noah Goldstein, Samuel Griesemer, Terius Nash, Jerome Potter, Kelly Price, Nico "Donnie Trumpet" Segal, Derek Watkins, Kanye West & Cydel Young, songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream)
MUSIC FOR VISUAL MEDIA FIELD
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media:
Amy — (Various Artists)
WINNER: Miles Ahead — Miles Davis & Various Artists)
Straight Outta Compton — (Various Artists)
Suicide Squad (Collector's Edition) — (Various Artists)
Vinyl: The Essentials Season 1 — (Various Artists)
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media:
Bridge of Spies — Thomas Newman, composer
Quentin Tarantino's The Hateful Eight — Ennio Morricone, composer
The Revenant — Alva Noto & Ryuichi Sakamoto, composers
WINNER: Star Wars: The Force Awakens — John Williams, composer
Stranger Things Volume 1 — Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein, composers
Stranger Things Volume 2 — Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein, composers
Best Song Written For Visual Media:
WINNER: "Can't Stop The Feeling!" — Max Martin, Shellback & Justin Timberlake, songwriters (Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Gwen Stefani, James Corden, Zooey Deschanel, Walt Dohrn, Ron Funches, Caroline Hjelt, Aino Jawo, Christopher Mintz-Plasse & Kunal Nayyar), Track from: Trolls
"Heathens" — Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots), Track from: Suicide Squad
"Just Like Fire" — Oscar Holter, Max Martin, P!nk & Shellback, songwriters (P!nk), Track from: Alice Through The Looking Glass
"Purple Lamborghini" — Shamann Cooke, Sonny Moore & William Roberts, songwriters (Skrillex & Rick Ross), Track from: Suicide Squad
"Try Everything" — Mikkel S. Eriksen, Sia Furler & Tor Erik Hermansen, songwriters (Shakira), Track from: Zootopia
"The Veil" — Peter Gabriel, songwriter (Peter Gabriel), Track from: Snowden
COMPOSING/ARRANGING FIELD
Best Instrumental Composition:
"Bridge of Spies (End Title)" — Thomas Newman, composer (Thomas Newman)
"The Expensive Train Set (An Epic Sarahnade For Big Band)" — Tim Davies, composer (Tim Davies Big Band)
"Flow" — Alan Ferber, composer (Alan Ferber Nonet)
"L'Ultima Diligenza Di Red Rock - Verisione Integrale" — Ennio Morricone, composer (Ennio Morricone)
WINNER: "Spoken At Midnight" — Ted Nash, composer (Ted Nash Big Band)
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella:
"Ask Me Now" — John Beasley, arranger (John Beasley)
"Good 'Swing' Wenceslas" — Sammy Nestico, arranger (The Count Basie Orchestra)
"Linus & Lucy" — Christian Jacob, arranger (The Phil Norman Tentet)
"Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds" — John Daversa, arranger (John Daversa)
"We Three Kings" — Ted Nash, arranger (Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra With Wynton Marsalis)
WINNER: "You and I" — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals:
"Do You Hear What I Hear?" — Gordon Goodwin, arranger (Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band Featuring Take 6)
"Do You Want To Know A Secret" — John Daversa, arranger (John Daversa Featuring Renee Olstead)
WINNER: "Flintstones" — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)
"I'm A Fool To Want You" — Alan Broadbent, arranger (Kristin Chenoweth)
"Somewhere (Dirty Blvd) (Extended Version)" — Billy Childs & Larry Klein, arrangers (Lang Lang Featuring Lisa Fischer & Jeffrey Wright)
PACKAGE FIELD
Best Recording Package:
Anti (Deluxe Edition) — Ciarra Pardo & Robyn Fenty, art directors (Rihanna)
WINNER: Blackstar — Jonathan Barnbrook, art director (David Bowie)
Human Performance — Andrew Savage, art director (Parquet Courts)
Sunset Motel — Sarah Dodds & Shauna Dodds, art directors (Reckless Kelly)
22, A Million — Eric Timothy Carlson, art director (Bon Iver)
Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package:
WINNER: Edith Piaf 1915-2015 — Gérard Lo Monaco, art director (Edith Piaf)
401 Days — Jonathan Dagan & Mathias Høst Normark, art directors (J.Views)
I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It — Samuel Burgess-Johnson & Matthew Healy, art directors (The 1975)
Paper Wheels (Deluxe Limited Edition) — Matt Taylor, art director (Trey Anastasio)
Tug of War (Deluxe Edition) — Simon Earith & James Musgrave, art directors (Paul McCartney)
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical:
Are You Serious — Tchad Blake & David Boucher, engineers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Andrew Bird)
WINNER: Blackstar — David Bowie, Tom Elmhirst, Kevin Killen, Tony Visconti & Joe LaPorta (David Bowie)
Dig In Deep — Ryan Freeland, engineer; Kim Rosen, mastering engineer (Bonnie Raitt)
Hit N Run Phase Two — Booker T., Dylan Dresdow, Chris James, Prince & Justin Stanley, engineers; Dylan Dresdow, mastering engineer (Prince)
Undercurrent — Shani Gandhi & Gary Paczosa, engineers; Paul Blakemore, mastering engineer (Sarah Jarosz)
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical:
Benny Blanco
WINNER: Greg Kurstin
Max Martin
Nineteen85
Ricky Reed
Best Remixed Recording:
"Cali Coast (Psionics Remix)" — Josh Williams, remixer (Soul Pacific)
"Heavy Star Movin' (staRo Remix)" — staRo, remixer (The Silver Lake Chorus)
"Nineteen Hundred Eighty-Five (Timo Maas & James Teej Remix)" — Timo Maas & James Teej, remixers (Paul McCartney & Wings)
"Only" (Kaskade X Lipless Remix)— Ryan Raddon, remixer (Ry X)
WINNER: "Tearing Me Up (RAC Remix)" — André Allen Anjos, remixer (Bob Moses)
"Wide Open (Joe Goddard Remix)" — Joe Goddard, remixer (The Chemical Brothers)
SURROUND SOUND FIELD
Best Surround Sound Album:
WINNER: Dutilleux: Sur La Mêe Accord; Les Citations; Mystère De L'Instant & Timbres, Espace, Mouvement — Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, surround mix engineers; Dmitriy Lipay, surround mastering engineer; Dmitriy Lipay, surround producer (Ludovic Morlot & Seattle Symphony)
Johnson: Considering Matthew Shephard — Brad Michel, surround mix engineer; Brad Michel, surround mastering engineer; Robina G. Young, surround producer (Craig Hella Johnson & Conspirare)
Maja S.K. Ratkje: And Sing ... — Morten Lindberg, surround mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround producer (Maja S.K. Ratkje, Cikada & Oslo Sinfonietta)
Primus & The Chocolate Factory — Les Claypool, surround mix engineer; Stephen Marcussen, surround mastering engineer; Les Claypool, surround producer (Primus)
Reflections — Morten Lindberg, surround mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround producer (Øyvind Gimse, Geir Inge Lotsberg & Trondheimsolistene)
MUSIC VIDEO/FILM FIELD
Best Music Video:
WINNER: "Formation" — Beyoncé
"River" — Leon Bridges
"Up & Up" — Coldplay
"Gosh" — Jamie XX
"Upside Down & Inside Out" — OK Go
Best Music Film:
I'll Sleep When I'm Dead — Steve Aoki
WINNER: The Beatles: Eight Days A Week The Touring Years — (The Beatles)
Lemonade — Beyoncé
The Music Of Strangers — Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble
American Saturday Night: Live From The Grand Ole Opry — (Various Artists)
