Grammy Awards 2017: tutti i vincitori

Si è conclusa stamattina alle 5, ora italiana, la 59esima edizione dei Grammy Awards, che come da pronostici ha visto trionfare Adele, che ha portato a casa i cinque premi più importanti (Best Record of the Year, Best Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance per Hello, Best Album of the Year e Best Pop Vocal Album per "25"), con l'aggiunta della vittoria del suo produttore, Greg Kurstin. La contendente della cantante in tutte le categorie era Beyoncé, che ha invece vinto due grammofoni d'oro (Best Music Video per "Formation" e Best Urban Contemporary Album per "Lemonade"). Anche il leggendario David Bowie ha ricevuto ben cinque riconoscimenti postumi, (Best Rock Song e Rock Performance per "Blackstar", Best Alternative Music Album, Best Recording Package ed Engineered Album), mentre per le colonne sonore il nostro Ennio Morricone è stato battuto da John Williams con Star Wars: il Risveglio della Forza, Justin Timberlake ha vinto con la sua "Can't Stop The Feeling" tratta da Trolls, Ron Howard ha trionfato con Eight Days a Week come miglior film musicale dell'anno e Robert Glasper è stato premiato per il suo omaggio a Miles Davis in Miles Ahead.

Qui tutti i vincitori:

GENERAL FIELD:

Album Of The Year:

WINNER: 25 — Adele

Lemonade — Beyoncé

Purpose — Justin Bieber

Views — Drake

A Sailor's Guide To Earth — Sturgill Simpson

Record Of The Year:

WINNER: "Hello" — Adele

"Formation" — Beyoncé

"7 Years" — Lukas Graham

"Work" — Rihanna Featuring Drake

"Stressed Out" — Twenty One Pilots

Song Of The Year:

"Formation" — Khalif Brown, Asheton Hogan, Beyoncé Knowles & Michael L. Williams II, songwriters (Beyoncé)

WINNER: "Hello" — Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

"I Took A Pill In Ibiza" — Mike Posner, songwriter (Mike Posner)

"Love Yourself" — Justin Bieber, Benjamin Levin & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Justin Bieber)

"7 Years" — Lukas Forchhammer, Stefan Forrest, Morten Pilegaard & Morten Ristorp, songwriters (Lukas Graham)

Best New Artist:

Kelsea Ballerini

The Chainsmokers

WINNER: Chance The Rapper

Maren Morris

Anderson .Paak

POP FIELD

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

"Closer" — The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey

"7 Years" — Lukas Graham

"Work" — Rihanna Featuring Drake

"Cheap Thrills" — Sia Featuring Sean Paul

WINNER: "Stressed Out" — Twenty One Pilots

Best Pop Vocal Album:

WINNER: 25 — Adele

Purpose — Justin Bieber

Dangerous Woman — Ariana Grande

Confident — Demi Lovato

This Is Acting — Sia

Best Pop Solo Performance:



WINNER: "Hello" — Adele

"Hold Up" — Beyonce

"Love Yourself" — Justin Bieber

"Piece By Piece (Idol Version)" — Kelly Clarkson

"Dangerous Woman" — Ariana Grande

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:

Cinema — Andrea Bocelli

Fallen Angels — Bob Dylan

Stages Live — Josh Groban

WINNER: Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin — Willie Nelson

Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway — Barbra Streisand

DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC FIELD

Best Dance Recording:

"Tearing Me Up" — Bob Moses

WINNER: "Don't Let Me Down" — The Chainsmokers featuring Daya

"Never Be Like You" — Flume featuring Kai

"Rinse & Repeat" — Riton featuring Kah-Lo

"Drinkee" — Sofi Tukker

Best Dance/Electronic Album:

WINNER: Skin — Flume

Electronica 1: The Time Machine — Jean-Michel Jarre

Epoch — Tycho

Barbara Barbara, We Face A Shining Future — Underworld

Louie Vega Starring…XXVIII — Louie Vega

CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC FIELD

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album:

Human Nature — Herb Alpert

When You Wish Upon a Star — Bill Frisell

Way Back Home: Live From Rochester, NY — Steve Gadd Band

Unpsoken — Chuck Loeb

WINNER: Culcha Vulcha — Snarky Puppy

ROCK FIELD

Best Rock Song:

WINNER: "Blackstar" — David Bowie, songwriter (David Bowie)

"Burn the Witch" —Radiohead, songwriters (Radiohead)

"Hardwired" — James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich, songwriters (Metallica)

"Heathens" — Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)

"My Name Is Human" — Rich Meyer, Ryan Meyer & Johnny Stevens, songwriters (Highly Suspect)

Best Rock Performance:

"Joe (Live From Austin City Limits)" — Alabama Shakes

"Don't Hurt Yourself" — Beyoncé Featuring Jack White

WINNER: "Blackstar" — David Bowie

"The Sound Of Silence" — Disturbed

"Heathens" — Twenty One Pilots

Best Metal Performance:

"Shock Me" — Baroness

"Slivera" — Gojira

"Rotting in Vain" — Korn

WINNER: "Dystopia" — Megadeth

"The Price Is Wrong" — Periphery

Best Rock Album:

California — Blink-182

WINNER: Tell Me I'm Pretty — Cage The Elephant

Magma — Gojira

Death Of A Bachelor — Panic! At The Disco

Weezer — Weezer

ALTERNATIVE FIELD

Best Alternative Music Album:

22, A Million — Bon Iver

WINNER: Blackstar — David Bowie

The Hope Six Demolition Project — PJ Harvey

Post Pop Depression — Iggy Pop

A Moon Shaped Pool — Radiohead

R&B FIELD

Best Urban Contemporary Album:

WINNER: Lemonade — Beyoncé

Ology — Gallant

We Are King — KING

Malibu — Anderson .Paak

Anti — Rihanna

Best R&B Performance:

"Turnin' Me Up" — BJ The Chicago Kid

"Permission" — Ro James

"I Do" — Musiq Soulchild

"Needed Me" — Rihanna

WINNER: "Cranes in the Sky" — Solange

Best Traditional R&B Performance:

"The Three Of Me" — William Bell

"Woman's World" — BJ The Chicago Kid

"Sleeping With The One I Love" — Fantasia

WINNER: "Angel" — Lalah Hathaway

"Can't Wait" — Jill Scott

Best R&B Song:

"Come and See Me" — J. Brathwaite, Aubrey Graham & Noah Shebib, songwriters (PartyNextDoor Featuring Drake)

"Exchange" — Michael Hernandez & Bryson Tiller, songwriters (Bryson Tiller)

"Kiss It Better" — Jeff Bhasker, Robyn Fenty, John-Nathan Glass & Natalia Noemi, songwriters (Rihanna)

WINNER: "Lake By the Ocean" — Hod David & Musze, songwriters (Maxwell)

"Luv" — Magnus August Høiberg, Benjamin Levin & Daystar Peterson, songwriters (Tory Lanez)

Best R&B Album:

In My Mind — BJ The Chicago Kid

WINNER: Lalah Hathaway Live — Lalah Hathaway

Velvet Portraits — Terrace Martin

Healing Season — Mint Condition

Smoove Jones — Mya

RAP FIELD

Best Rap Album:

WINNER: Coloring Book — Chance The Rapper

And the Anonymous Nobody — De La Soul

Major Key — DJ Khaled

Views — Drake

Blank Face LP — ScHoolboy Q

The Life of Pablo — Kanye West

Best Rap Performance:

WINNER: "No Problem" — Chance the Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz

"Panda" —Desiigner

"Pop Style" — Drake Featuring The Throne

"All The Way Up" — Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared

"That Part" — ScHoolboy Q Featuring Kanye West

Best Rap/Sung Performance:

"Freedom" — Beyoncé Featuring Kendrick Lamar

WINNER: "Hotline Bling" — Drake

"Broccoli" — D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty

"Ultralight Beam" — Kanye West Featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream

"Famous" — Kanye West Featuring Rihanna

Best Rap Song:

"All The Way Up" — Joseph Cartagena, Edward Davadi, Shandel Green, Karim Kharbouch, Andre Christopher Lyon, Reminisce Mackie & Marcello Valenzano, songwriters (Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared)

"Famous" — Chancelor Bennett, Ross Birchard, Ernest Brown, Andrew Dawson, Kasseem Dean, Mike Dean, Noah Goldstein, Kejuan Muchita, Patrick Reynolds, Kanye West & Cydel Young, songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Rihanna)

"Hotline Bling" — Aubrey Graham & Paul Jefferies, songwriters (Drake)

"No Problem" — Chancelor Bennett, Dwayne Carter & Tauheed Epps, songwriters (Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz)

"Ultralight Beam" — Chancelor Bennett, Kasseem Dean, Mike Dean, Kirk Franklin, Noah Goldstein, Samuel Griesemer, Terius Nash, Jerome Potter, Kelly Price, Nico "Donnie Trumpet" Segal, Derek Watkins, Kanye West & Cydel Young, songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream)

MUSIC FOR VISUAL MEDIA FIELD

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media:

Amy — (Various Artists)

WINNER: Miles Ahead — Miles Davis & Various Artists)

Straight Outta Compton — (Various Artists)

Suicide Squad (Collector's Edition) — (Various Artists)

Vinyl: The Essentials Season 1 — (Various Artists)

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media:



Bridge of Spies — Thomas Newman, composer

Quentin Tarantino's The Hateful Eight — Ennio Morricone, composer

The Revenant — Alva Noto & Ryuichi Sakamoto, composers

WINNER: Star Wars: The Force Awakens — John Williams, composer

Stranger Things Volume 1 — Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein, composers

Stranger Things Volume 2 — Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein, composers

Best Song Written For Visual Media:

WINNER: "Can't Stop The Feeling!" — Max Martin, Shellback & Justin Timberlake, songwriters (Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Gwen Stefani, James Corden, Zooey Deschanel, Walt Dohrn, Ron Funches, Caroline Hjelt, Aino Jawo, Christopher Mintz-Plasse & Kunal Nayyar), Track from: Trolls

"Heathens" — Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots), Track from: Suicide Squad

"Just Like Fire" — Oscar Holter, Max Martin, P!nk & Shellback, songwriters (P!nk), Track from: Alice Through The Looking Glass

"Purple Lamborghini" — Shamann Cooke, Sonny Moore & William Roberts, songwriters (Skrillex & Rick Ross), Track from: Suicide Squad

"Try Everything" — Mikkel S. Eriksen, Sia Furler & Tor Erik Hermansen, songwriters (Shakira), Track from: Zootopia

"The Veil" — Peter Gabriel, songwriter (Peter Gabriel), Track from: Snowden

COMPOSING/ARRANGING FIELD

Best Instrumental Composition:

"Bridge of Spies (End Title)" — Thomas Newman, composer (Thomas Newman)

"The Expensive Train Set (An Epic Sarahnade For Big Band)" — Tim Davies, composer (Tim Davies Big Band)

"Flow" — Alan Ferber, composer (Alan Ferber Nonet)

"L'Ultima Diligenza Di Red Rock - Verisione Integrale" — Ennio Morricone, composer (Ennio Morricone)

WINNER: "Spoken At Midnight" — Ted Nash, composer (Ted Nash Big Band)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella:

"Ask Me Now" — John Beasley, arranger (John Beasley)

"Good 'Swing' Wenceslas" — Sammy Nestico, arranger (The Count Basie Orchestra)

"Linus & Lucy" — Christian Jacob, arranger (The Phil Norman Tentet)

"Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds" — John Daversa, arranger (John Daversa)

"We Three Kings" — Ted Nash, arranger (Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra With Wynton Marsalis)

WINNER: "You and I" — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals:

"Do You Hear What I Hear?" — Gordon Goodwin, arranger (Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band Featuring Take 6)

"Do You Want To Know A Secret" — John Daversa, arranger (John Daversa Featuring Renee Olstead)

WINNER: "Flintstones" — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)

"I'm A Fool To Want You" — Alan Broadbent, arranger (Kristin Chenoweth)

"Somewhere (Dirty Blvd) (Extended Version)" — Billy Childs & Larry Klein, arrangers (Lang Lang Featuring Lisa Fischer & Jeffrey Wright)

PACKAGE FIELD

Best Recording Package:

Anti (Deluxe Edition) — Ciarra Pardo & Robyn Fenty, art directors (Rihanna)

WINNER: Blackstar — Jonathan Barnbrook, art director (David Bowie)

Human Performance — Andrew Savage, art director (Parquet Courts)

Sunset Motel — Sarah Dodds & Shauna Dodds, art directors (Reckless Kelly)

22, A Million — Eric Timothy Carlson, art director (Bon Iver)

Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package:

WINNER: Edith Piaf 1915-2015 — Gérard Lo Monaco, art director (Edith Piaf)

401 Days — Jonathan Dagan & Mathias Høst Normark, art directors (J.Views)

I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It — Samuel Burgess-Johnson & Matthew Healy, art directors (The 1975)

Paper Wheels (Deluxe Limited Edition) — Matt Taylor, art director (Trey Anastasio)

Tug of War (Deluxe Edition) — Simon Earith & James Musgrave, art directors (Paul McCartney)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical:

Are You Serious — Tchad Blake & David Boucher, engineers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Andrew Bird)

WINNER: Blackstar — David Bowie, Tom Elmhirst, Kevin Killen, Tony Visconti & Joe LaPorta (David Bowie)

Dig In Deep — Ryan Freeland, engineer; Kim Rosen, mastering engineer (Bonnie Raitt)

Hit N Run Phase Two — Booker T., Dylan Dresdow, Chris James, Prince & Justin Stanley, engineers; Dylan Dresdow, mastering engineer (Prince)

Undercurrent — Shani Gandhi & Gary Paczosa, engineers; Paul Blakemore, mastering engineer (Sarah Jarosz)

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical:

Benny Blanco

WINNER: Greg Kurstin

Max Martin

Nineteen85

Ricky Reed

Best Remixed Recording:

"Cali Coast (Psionics Remix)" — Josh Williams, remixer (Soul Pacific)

"Heavy Star Movin' (staRo Remix)" — staRo, remixer (The Silver Lake Chorus)

"Nineteen Hundred Eighty-Five (Timo Maas & James Teej Remix)" — Timo Maas & James Teej, remixers (Paul McCartney & Wings)

"Only" (Kaskade X Lipless Remix)— Ryan Raddon, remixer (Ry X)

WINNER: "Tearing Me Up (RAC Remix)" — André Allen Anjos, remixer (Bob Moses)

"Wide Open (Joe Goddard Remix)" — Joe Goddard, remixer (The Chemical Brothers)

SURROUND SOUND FIELD

Best Surround Sound Album:

WINNER: Dutilleux: Sur La Mêe Accord; Les Citations; Mystère De L'Instant & Timbres, Espace, Mouvement — Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, surround mix engineers; Dmitriy Lipay, surround mastering engineer; Dmitriy Lipay, surround producer (Ludovic Morlot & Seattle Symphony)

Johnson: Considering Matthew Shephard — Brad Michel, surround mix engineer; Brad Michel, surround mastering engineer; Robina G. Young, surround producer (Craig Hella Johnson & Conspirare)

Maja S.K. Ratkje: And Sing ... — Morten Lindberg, surround mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround producer (Maja S.K. Ratkje, Cikada & Oslo Sinfonietta)

Primus & The Chocolate Factory — Les Claypool, surround mix engineer; Stephen Marcussen, surround mastering engineer; Les Claypool, surround producer (Primus)

Reflections — Morten Lindberg, surround mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround producer (Øyvind Gimse, Geir Inge Lotsberg & Trondheimsolistene)

MUSIC VIDEO/FILM FIELD

Best Music Video:

WINNER: "Formation" — Beyoncé

"River" — Leon Bridges

"Up & Up" — Coldplay

"Gosh" — Jamie XX

"Upside Down & Inside Out" — OK Go

Best Music Film:

I'll Sleep When I'm Dead — Steve Aoki

WINNER: The Beatles: Eight Days A Week The Touring Years — (The Beatles)

Lemonade — Beyoncé

The Music Of Strangers — Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble

American Saturday Night: Live From The Grand Ole Opry — (Various Artists)