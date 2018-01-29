Grammy 2018: tutti i vincitori e i video della serata

Si è tenuta ieri sera al Madison Square Garden di New York la 60esima cerimonia di premiazione dei Grammy Awards. La serata, condotta da James Corden, ha visto trionfare nella maggior parte delle categorie Bruno Mars, vincitore anche dei premi più importanti con il suo "24k Magic", ovvero "Album of the Year" e "Song of the Year" con "That's What I Like". Pluripremiato anche Kendrick Lamar, che ha ottenuto tra gli altri i riconoscimenti per Best Rap Album con "DAMN.", Best Rap/Sung Performance con "Loyalty" insieme a Rihanna e Best Rap Song con "Humble". Ed Sheeran si è ovviamente aggiudicato i premi per "Best Pop Vocal Album" con "Divide" e "Best Pop Solo Performance" con "Shape Of You", mentre Alessia Cara è stata decretata "Best New Artist" del 2018. Per quanto riguarda le colonne sonore, La La Land e Oceania hanno trionfato anche ai Grammy, senza troppe sorprese.

La serata è ovviamente stata impreziosita da numerose performance, delle quali sono rimaste impresse quella congiunta di Kendrick Lamar, U2 e Dave Chappelle, la toccante esibizione di Kesha, la dedica di Lady Gaga alla zia Joanne, il duetto di Elton John e Miley Cyrus su "Tiny Dancer" e quello di Bruno Mars e Cardi B su "Finesse" , oltre alla performance degli U2 sulla Statua della Libertà.

Di seguito tutti i video delle performance e la lista completa dei vincitori:

Bruno Mars and Cardi B performing Finesse! #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/YyvXMryM7t — Stav (@Stav_Per) 29 gennaio 2018

Rihanna DJ Khaled and Bryson performing #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/yIjn65fhrG — Stav (@Stav_Per) 29 gennaio 2018

“The face of liberty's starting to crack...” pic.twitter.com/EvMuNFxszj — U2 Uruguay 🇺🇾 (@U2_Uruguay) 29 gennaio 2018

Sam Smith - Pray @ 60th Grammy Awards Performance #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/legjxma9YN — snap: thedjjei (@thedjjei) 29 gennaio 2018

Logic, Alessia Cara and Khalid perform 1-800 at the #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/mnknWlHVwo — Lines of Logic™ (@LinesofLogic) 29 gennaio 2018

SZA performing Broken Clocks live at the #GRAMMYs

RT to save a life. pic.twitter.com/AvsCe4jw21 — Black Girl Culture (@blkgirlculture) 29 gennaio 2018

Childish Gambino's Grammy performance. pic.twitter.com/JeuFNjILOW — Only Hip Hop Facts (@OnlyHipHopFacts) 29 gennaio 2018

Kesha - Praying @ 60th Grammy Awards Performance #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/OS5xRF1HPV — snap: thedjjei (@thedjjei) 29 gennaio 2018

📹| @brothersosborne , @MarenMorris and @ericchurch payed tribute to those we lost in Manchester and in Vegas tonight at the #GRAMMYs!♡ pic.twitter.com/Lymnkz5YGs — Ariana Grande News (@ariweeklynews) 29 gennaio 2018

Album of the Year

Bruno Mars - 24K Magic

Record of the Year

Bruno Mars - “24K Magic”

Song of the Year

Bruno Mars - “That's What I Like”

Best Country Album

Chris Stapleton - From a Room: Volume 1

Best Comedy Album

Dave Chappelle - The Age Of Spin & Deep in the Heart of Texas

Best Rap Album

Kendrick Lamar - DAMN.

Best Pop Solo Performance

Ed Sheeran - “Shape of You”

Best New Artist

Alessia Cara

Best Rap/Sung Performance

Kendrick Lamar - “LOYALTY.” [ft. Rihanna]

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Greg Kurstin

Best Pop Vocal Album

Ed Sheeran - ÷ (Divide)

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Various Artists - Tony Bennett Celebrates 90

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Portugal. The Man - “Feel It Still”

Best Country Song

Mike Henderson & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton) - “Broken Halos”

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Little Big Town - “Better Man”

Best Country Solo Performance

Chris Stapleton - “Either Way”

Best Rap Song

K. Duckworth, Asheton Hogan & M. Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar) - “HUMBLE.”

Best Rap Performance

Kendrick Lamar - “HUMBLE.”

Best R&B Album

Bruno Mars - 24K Magic

Best Urban Contemporary Album

The Weeknd - Starboy

Best R&B Song

Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Ray Charles McCullough II, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus, and Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars) - “That's What I Like”

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Childish Gambino - “Redbone”

Best R&B Performance

Bruno Mars - “That's What I Like”

Best Alternative Music Album

The National - Sleep Well Beast

Best Rock Album

The War On Drugs - A Deeper Understanding

Best Rock Song

Foo Fighters, songwriters (Foo Fighters) - “Run”

Best Metal Performance

Mastodon - “Sultan’s Curse”

Best Rock Performance

Leonard Cohen - “You Want It Darker”

Best Children's Album

Lisa Loeb - Feel What U Feel

Best World Music Album

Ladysmith Black Mambazo - Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Celebration

Best Reggae Album

Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley - Stony Hill

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Lost Bayou Ramblers - Kalenda

Best Folk Album

Aimee Mann - Mental Illness

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’ - TajMo

Best Traditional Blues Album

The Rolling Stones - Blue & Lonesome

Best Bluegrass Album (tie)

The Infamous Stringdusters - Laws of Gravity

Rhonda Vincent and the Rage - All the Rage - In Concert Volume One [Live]

Best Americana Album

Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit - The Nashville Sound

Best American Roots Song

Jason Isbell, songwriter (Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit) - “If We Were Vampires”

Best American Roots Performance

Alabama Shakes - “Killer Diller Blues”

Best Roots Gospel Album

Reba McEntire - Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Zach Williams - Chain Breaker

Best Gospel Album

CeCe Winans - Let Them Fall in Love

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

Hillsong Worship; Ben Fielding & Brooke Ligertwood, songwriters - “What a Beautiful Name”

Best Gospel Performance/Song

CeCe Winans; Dwan Hill & Alvin Love III, songwriters - “Never Have to Be Alone”

Best Latin Jazz Album

Pablo Ziegler Trio - Jazz Tango

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Christian McBride Big Band - Bringin' It

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Billy Childs - Rebirth

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Cécile McLorin Salvant - Dreams and Daggers

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

John McLaughlin, soloist - “Miles Beyond”

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Jennifer Higdon, composer (Roberto Díaz, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony) - “Viola Concerto”

Best Classical Compendium

Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor. Tim Handley, producer (James Button, Roberto Díaz & Nashville Symphony) - Higdon: All Things Majestic, Viola Concerto & Oboe Concerto

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Nicholas Phan; Myra Huang, accompanist. - Barbara Hannigan (Ludwig Orchestra) - Crazy Girl Crazy

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Daniil Trifonov - Transcendental

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Patricia Kopatchinskaja & The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra - “Death & The Maiden”

Best Choral Performance

Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing; PRISM Quartet) - “Bryars: The Fifth Century”

Best Opera Recording

Hans Graf, conductor. Hans Graf & Brad Sayles, producers. Anne Schwanewilms & Roman Trekel, soloists (Chorus Of Students And Alumni, Shepherd School Of Music, Rice University & Houston Grand Opera Children's Chorus; Houston Symphony) - “Berg: Wozzeck”

Best Orchestral Performance

Manfred Honeck, conductor (Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra) - “Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio”

Producer of the Year, Classical

David Frost

Best Engineered Album, Classical Mark Donahue, engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)- 'Shostakovish: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio

Best New Age Album

Peter Kater - Dancing on Water

Best Song Written for Visual Media

Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Auli’i Cravalho) - “How Far I'll Go”

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

Justin Hurwitz, composer - La La Land

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media (Various Artists) - La La Land

Best Musical Theater Album Dear Evan Hansen

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books, & Storytelling) Carrie Fisher - The Princess Diarist

Best Tropical Latin Album Rubén Blades Con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta - Salsa Big Band

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano) Aida Cuevas - Arriero Somos Versiones Acústicas

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album Residente - Residente

Best Latin Pop Album

Shakira - El Dorado

Best Surround Sound Album

Jim Anderson, surround mix engineer; Darcy Proper, surround mastering engineer; Jim Anderson & Jane Ira Bloom, surround producers (Jane Ira Bloom) - Early Americans

Best Remixed Recording

Dennis White, remixer (Depeche Mode) - “You Move (Latroit Remix)”

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Serban Ghenea, John Hanes & Charles Moniz, engineers; Tom Coyne, mastering engineer (Bruno Mars) - 24K Magic

Best Historical Album

Robert Russ, compilation producer; Martin Kistner & Andreas K. Meyer, mastering engineers (Leonard Bernstein) - Leonard Bernstein - The Composer

Best Album Notes

Lynell George, album notes writer (Otis Redding) - Live at The Whisky A Go Go: The Complete Recordings

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

Lawrence Azerrad, Timothy Daly & David Pescovitz, art directors (Various Artists) - The Voyager Golden Record: 40th Anniversary Edition

Best Recording Package (tie)

Sasha Barr, Ed Steed & Josh Tillman, art directors (Father John Misty) - Pure Comedy (Deluxe Edition)

Carlos Dussan, Juliana Jaramillo, Juan Martinez & Claudio Roncoli, art directors (Magín Díaz) - El Orisha De La Rosa

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

Randy Newman, arranger (Randy Newman) - “Putin”

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

John Williams, arranger (John Williams) - “Escapades for Alto Saxophone and Orchestra From Catch Me If You Can”

Best Instrumental Composition

Arturo O'Farrill, composer (Arturo O'Farrill & Chucho Valdés) - “Three Revolutions”

Best Music Film

Various Artists - The Defiant Ones

Best Music Video

Kendrick Lamar - “HUMBLE.”

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Jeff Lorber Fusion - Prototype

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Kraftwerk - 3-D the Catalogue

Best Dance Recording

LCD Soundsystem - “Tonite”