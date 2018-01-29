Grammy 2018: tutti i vincitori e i video della serata
Si è tenuta ieri sera al Madison Square Garden di New York la 60esima cerimonia di premiazione dei Grammy Awards. La serata, condotta da James Corden, ha visto trionfare nella maggior parte delle categorie Bruno Mars, vincitore anche dei premi più importanti con il suo "24k Magic", ovvero "Album of the Year" e "Song of the Year" con "That's What I Like". Pluripremiato anche Kendrick Lamar, che ha ottenuto tra gli altri i riconoscimenti per Best Rap Album con "DAMN.", Best Rap/Sung Performance con "Loyalty" insieme a Rihanna e Best Rap Song con "Humble". Ed Sheeran si è ovviamente aggiudicato i premi per "Best Pop Vocal Album" con "Divide" e "Best Pop Solo Performance" con "Shape Of You", mentre Alessia Cara è stata decretata "Best New Artist" del 2018. Per quanto riguarda le colonne sonore, La La Land e Oceania hanno trionfato anche ai Grammy, senza troppe sorprese.
La serata è ovviamente stata impreziosita da numerose performance, delle quali sono rimaste impresse quella congiunta di Kendrick Lamar, U2 e Dave Chappelle, la toccante esibizione di Kesha, la dedica di Lady Gaga alla zia Joanne, il duetto di Elton John e Miley Cyrus su "Tiny Dancer" e quello di Bruno Mars e Cardi B su "Finesse" , oltre alla performance degli U2 sulla Statua della Libertà.
Di seguito tutti i video delle performance e la lista completa dei vincitori:
@duckworthtde pic.twitter.com/CCpXJ7lp8f— Video (@joyridethealbum) 29 gennaio 2018
¡Sting y Shaggy cantaron juntos “Englishman in New York” en los #GRAMMYs!— SKY VIEW (@revistaskyview) 29 gennaio 2018
¿Qué les pareció este dueto? 🎶#Sting #Shaggy#Grammys2018 #GrammysEnTNT #EnglishManInNewYork
pic.twitter.com/5KKnoIYxDY
Bruno Mars and Cardi B performing Finesse! #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/YyvXMryM7t— Stav (@Stav_Per) 29 gennaio 2018
Rihanna DJ Khaled and Bryson performing #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/yIjn65fhrG— Stav (@Stav_Per) 29 gennaio 2018
“The face of liberty's starting to crack...” pic.twitter.com/EvMuNFxszj— U2 Uruguay 🇺🇾 (@U2_Uruguay) 29 gennaio 2018
Sam Smith - Pray @ 60th Grammy Awards Performance #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/legjxma9YN— snap: thedjjei (@thedjjei) 29 gennaio 2018
Logic, Alessia Cara and Khalid perform 1-800 at the #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/mnknWlHVwo— Lines of Logic™ (@LinesofLogic) 29 gennaio 2018
SZA performing Broken Clocks live at the #GRAMMYs— Black Girl Culture (@blkgirlculture) 29 gennaio 2018
RT to save a life. pic.twitter.com/AvsCe4jw21
Childish Gambino's Grammy performance. pic.twitter.com/JeuFNjILOW— Only Hip Hop Facts (@OnlyHipHopFacts) 29 gennaio 2018
Asi la presentación de Lady Gaga @ladygaga en los #GRAMMYs ! increíble verla así... ÚNICA, HERMOSA Y TALENTOSISISIMA! #LadyGaga#Grammys2018 #GrammysEnTNT #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/wuFc6JYCsm— MAX HEREDIA (@maxfreixenet) 29 gennaio 2018
Kesha - Praying @ 60th Grammy Awards Performance #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/OS5xRF1HPV— snap: thedjjei (@thedjjei) 29 gennaio 2018
📹| @brothersosborne , @MarenMorris and @ericchurch payed tribute to those we lost in Manchester and in Vegas tonight at the #GRAMMYs!♡ pic.twitter.com/Lymnkz5YGs— Ariana Grande News (@ariweeklynews) 29 gennaio 2018
Album of the Year
Bruno Mars - 24K Magic
Record of the Year
Bruno Mars - “24K Magic”
Song of the Year
Bruno Mars - “That's What I Like”
Best Country Album
Chris Stapleton - From a Room: Volume 1
Best Comedy Album
Dave Chappelle - The Age Of Spin & Deep in the Heart of Texas
Best Rap Album
Kendrick Lamar - DAMN.
Best Pop Solo Performance
Ed Sheeran - “Shape of You”
Best New Artist
Alessia Cara
Best Rap/Sung Performance
Kendrick Lamar - “LOYALTY.” [ft. Rihanna]
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Greg Kurstin
Best Pop Vocal Album
Ed Sheeran - ÷ (Divide)
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Various Artists - Tony Bennett Celebrates 90
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Portugal. The Man - “Feel It Still”
Best Country Song
Mike Henderson & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton) - “Broken Halos”
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Little Big Town - “Better Man”
Best Country Solo Performance
Chris Stapleton - “Either Way”
Best Rap Song
K. Duckworth, Asheton Hogan & M. Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar) - “HUMBLE.”
Best Rap Performance
Kendrick Lamar - “HUMBLE.”
Best R&B Album
Bruno Mars - 24K Magic
Best Urban Contemporary Album
The Weeknd - Starboy
Best R&B Song
Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Ray Charles McCullough II, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus, and Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars) - “That's What I Like”
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Childish Gambino - “Redbone”
Best R&B Performance
Bruno Mars - “That's What I Like”
Best Alternative Music Album
The National - Sleep Well Beast
Best Rock Album
The War On Drugs - A Deeper Understanding
Best Rock Song
Foo Fighters, songwriters (Foo Fighters) - “Run”
Best Metal Performance
Mastodon - “Sultan’s Curse”
Best Rock Performance
Leonard Cohen - “You Want It Darker”
Best Children's Album
Lisa Loeb - Feel What U Feel
Best World Music Album
Ladysmith Black Mambazo - Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Celebration
Best Reggae Album
Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley - Stony Hill
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Lost Bayou Ramblers - Kalenda
Best Folk Album
Aimee Mann - Mental Illness
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’ - TajMo
Best Traditional Blues Album
The Rolling Stones - Blue & Lonesome
Best Bluegrass Album (tie)
The Infamous Stringdusters - Laws of Gravity
Rhonda Vincent and the Rage - All the Rage - In Concert Volume One [Live]
Best Americana Album
Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit - The Nashville Sound
Best American Roots Song
Jason Isbell, songwriter (Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit) - “If We Were Vampires”
Best American Roots Performance
Alabama Shakes - “Killer Diller Blues”
Best Roots Gospel Album
Reba McEntire - Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Zach Williams - Chain Breaker
Best Gospel Album
CeCe Winans - Let Them Fall in Love
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
Hillsong Worship; Ben Fielding & Brooke Ligertwood, songwriters - “What a Beautiful Name”
Best Gospel Performance/Song
CeCe Winans; Dwan Hill & Alvin Love III, songwriters - “Never Have to Be Alone”
Best Latin Jazz Album
Pablo Ziegler Trio - Jazz Tango
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
Christian McBride Big Band - Bringin' It
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Billy Childs - Rebirth
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Cécile McLorin Salvant - Dreams and Daggers
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
John McLaughlin, soloist - “Miles Beyond”
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Jennifer Higdon, composer (Roberto Díaz, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony) - “Viola Concerto”
Best Classical Compendium
Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor. Tim Handley, producer (James Button, Roberto Díaz & Nashville Symphony) - Higdon: All Things Majestic, Viola Concerto & Oboe Concerto
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Nicholas Phan; Myra Huang, accompanist. - Barbara Hannigan (Ludwig Orchestra) - Crazy Girl Crazy
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Daniil Trifonov - Transcendental
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
Patricia Kopatchinskaja & The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra - “Death & The Maiden”
Best Choral Performance
Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing; PRISM Quartet) - “Bryars: The Fifth Century”
Best Opera Recording
Hans Graf, conductor. Hans Graf & Brad Sayles, producers. Anne Schwanewilms & Roman Trekel, soloists (Chorus Of Students And Alumni, Shepherd School Of Music, Rice University & Houston Grand Opera Children's Chorus; Houston Symphony) - “Berg: Wozzeck”
Best Orchestral Performance
Manfred Honeck, conductor (Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra) - “Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio”
Producer of the Year, Classical
David Frost
Best Engineered Album, Classical Mark Donahue, engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)- 'Shostakovish: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio
Best New Age Album
Peter Kater - Dancing on Water
Best Song Written for Visual Media
Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Auli’i Cravalho) - “How Far I'll Go”
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
Justin Hurwitz, composer - La La Land
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media (Various Artists) - La La Land
Best Musical Theater Album Dear Evan Hansen
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books, & Storytelling) Carrie Fisher - The Princess Diarist
Best Tropical Latin Album Rubén Blades Con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta - Salsa Big Band
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano) Aida Cuevas - Arriero Somos Versiones Acústicas
Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album Residente - Residente
Best Latin Pop Album
Shakira - El Dorado
Best Surround Sound Album
Jim Anderson, surround mix engineer; Darcy Proper, surround mastering engineer; Jim Anderson & Jane Ira Bloom, surround producers (Jane Ira Bloom) - Early Americans
Best Remixed Recording
Dennis White, remixer (Depeche Mode) - “You Move (Latroit Remix)”
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Serban Ghenea, John Hanes & Charles Moniz, engineers; Tom Coyne, mastering engineer (Bruno Mars) - 24K Magic
Best Historical Album
Robert Russ, compilation producer; Martin Kistner & Andreas K. Meyer, mastering engineers (Leonard Bernstein) - Leonard Bernstein - The Composer
Best Album Notes
Lynell George, album notes writer (Otis Redding) - Live at The Whisky A Go Go: The Complete Recordings
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
Lawrence Azerrad, Timothy Daly & David Pescovitz, art directors (Various Artists) - The Voyager Golden Record: 40th Anniversary Edition
Best Recording Package (tie)
Sasha Barr, Ed Steed & Josh Tillman, art directors (Father John Misty) - Pure Comedy (Deluxe Edition)
Carlos Dussan, Juliana Jaramillo, Juan Martinez & Claudio Roncoli, art directors (Magín Díaz) - El Orisha De La Rosa
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
Randy Newman, arranger (Randy Newman) - “Putin”
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
John Williams, arranger (John Williams) - “Escapades for Alto Saxophone and Orchestra From Catch Me If You Can”
Best Instrumental Composition
Arturo O'Farrill, composer (Arturo O'Farrill & Chucho Valdés) - “Three Revolutions”
Best Music Film
Various Artists - The Defiant Ones
Best Music Video
Kendrick Lamar - “HUMBLE.”
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Jeff Lorber Fusion - Prototype
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Kraftwerk - 3-D the Catalogue
Best Dance Recording
LCD Soundsystem - “Tonite”
Iscriviti alla nostra newsletter:Lascia un Commento