Glastonbury Festival 2017, i video delle esibizioni

Si è conclusa ieri sera l'edizione 2017 del Glastonbury Festival che ha visto sul palco i Foo Fighters, Radiohead, Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, Lorde, Liam Gallagher e tanti altri artisti.

Qui abbiamo raccolto i video con le esibizioni complete dal festival:

Ed Sheeran:

Castle on the Hill

Eraser

The A Team

Don't

Bloodstream

Galway Girl

Lego House

Take It Back / Superstition / Ain't No Sunshine

I'm a Mess

Photograph

Nancy Mulligan (with Beoga)

Thinking Out Loud

Sing

Shape of You

You Need Me, I Don't Need You

Foo Fighters:

Times Like These

All My Life

Learn to Fly

Something From Nothing

The Pretender

Cat Scratch Fever / Another One Bites the Dust / Keyboard Solo /

God Save The Queen

Cold Day in the Sun

Congregation

Walk

These Days

My Hero

Wheels

Run

This Is a Call

Arlandria

Monkey Wrench

Best of You

Skin and Bones

Under Pressure

Everlong

Liam Gallagher:

Rock 'n' Roll Star - Oasis

Morning Glory - Oasis

Wall of Glass - Liam Gallagher

Greedy Soul - Liam Gallagher

Bold - Liam Gallagher

D'You Know What I Mean - Oasis

Slide Away - Oasis

I Get By - Liam Gallagher

You'd Better Run - Liam Gallagher

Universal Gleam - Liam Gallagher

Be Here Now - Oasis

Don't Look Back in Anger - Oasis

Katy Perry:



Katy Perry Live at Glastonbury 2017 1of2 di Sunu_Ciems



Katy Perry Live at Glastonbury 2017 2of2 di Sunu_Ciems

Hey Hey Hey

Chained to the Rhythm (Remix)

Witness

Teenage Dream

Firework

Dark Horse

E.T.

Thinking of You (Acoustic)

Save As Draft

California Gurls

I Kissed a Girl

Power

Swish Swish

Roar

Lorde:

Green Light (intro)

Homemade Dynamite

Tennis Courts

Disclosure

Buzzcut Season

Ribs

Sober

Sober II (Melodrama)

The louvre

Liability

Supercut

Royals

Perfect Places

Team

Green Light