12
Glastonbury Festival 2017, i video delle esibizioni

Si è conclusa ieri sera l'edizione 2017 del Glastonbury Festival che ha visto sul palco i Foo Fighters, Radiohead, Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, Lorde, Liam Gallagher e tanti altri artisti.

Qui abbiamo raccolto i video con le esibizioni complete dal festival:

Ed Sheeran:

Castle on the Hill
Eraser
The A Team
Don't
Bloodstream
Galway Girl
Lego House
Take It Back / Superstition / Ain't No Sunshine
I'm a Mess
Photograph
Nancy Mulligan (with Beoga)
Thinking Out Loud
Sing
Shape of You
You Need Me, I Don't Need You

Foo Fighters:

Times Like These
All My Life
Learn to Fly
Something From Nothing
The Pretender
Cat Scratch Fever / Another One Bites the Dust / Keyboard Solo / 
God Save The Queen
Cold Day in the Sun
Congregation
Walk
These Days
My Hero
Wheels
Run
This Is a Call
Arlandria
Monkey Wrench
Best of You
Skin and Bones
Under Pressure
Everlong

Liam Gallagher:

Rock 'n' Roll Star - Oasis
Morning Glory - Oasis
Wall of Glass - Liam Gallagher
Greedy Soul - Liam Gallagher
Bold - Liam Gallagher
D'You Know What I Mean - Oasis
Slide Away - Oasis
I Get By - Liam Gallagher
You'd Better Run - Liam Gallagher
Universal Gleam - Liam Gallagher
Be Here Now - Oasis
Don't Look Back in Anger - Oasis

Katy Perry:


Katy Perry Live at Glastonbury 2017 1of2 di Sunu_Ciems


Katy Perry Live at Glastonbury 2017 2of2 di Sunu_Ciems

Hey Hey Hey
Chained to the Rhythm (Remix)
Witness
Teenage Dream
Firework
Dark Horse
E.T.
Thinking of You (Acoustic)
Save As Draft
California Gurls
I Kissed a Girl
Power
Swish Swish
Roar

Lorde:

Green Light (intro)
Homemade Dynamite
Tennis Courts
Disclosure
Buzzcut Season
Ribs
Sober
Sober II (Melodrama)
The louvre
Liability
Supercut
Royals
Perfect Places
Team
Green Light


