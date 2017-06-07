Eddie Vedder parla di Chris Cornell per la prima volta

A tre settimane di distanza dalla morte di Chris Cornell, Eddie Vedder ha trovato la forza di parlare della tragica perdita durante un concerto all'Hammersmith Apollo di Londra. "A volte, in questo periodo, è difficile concentrarsi", ha iniziato: "Stavo pensando alla storia di questo edificio e alla storia di Bowie. Poi i pensieri hanno preso il volo e non sono riuscito a fermarli. Non è bello... Non ho davvero detto nulla su alcune questioni.. e ora sembra tutto così evidente, perché ho perso un amico davvero intimo... qualcuno con cui... dirò questo, sono cresciuto in una famiglia di quattro figli, quattro fratelli, e ne ho perso uno due anni fa in un altrettanto tragico incidente. Dopo aver perso lui e altre persone, non sono ancora capace di... voglio dire non ho ancora intenzione di accettare questa realtà ed è così che la sto affrontando. Voglio esserci per la famiglia, per la comunità, per i miei fratelli nella mia band, e sicuramente per i fratelli nella sua band. Per queste cose ci vuole tempo, ma il mio amico se ne è andato per sempre e io dovrò semplicemente... Per queste ci vuole tempo ed io voglio mandare questo messaggio a tutti coloro che hanno sofferto per questa perdita, che sono lì a casa e qui con me: apprezzo davvero il vostro supporto ed i bei pensieri che avete condiviso su un uomo che era... sapete, non era solo un amico, per me era come un fratello maggiore".

"Due giorni dopo la notizia", ha aggiunto, "penso fosse la nostra seconda notte in una piccola casetta vicino ad un lago, in un posto che lui avrebbe amato. La mia mente è stata invasa dai ricordi attorno all'1.30 del mattimo e mi sono svegliato. Erano grandi ricordi, ricordi a cui non riuscivo a smettere di pensare. Come se fossero dei muscoli del mio corpo. Poi non sono riuscito a fermare questi ricordi e a cercare di dormire: un po' come quando i vicini hanno la musica ad un volume assordante e non la puoi fermare. Poi però mi sono lasciato andare e mi sono venuti in mente ricordi più piccoli. E ho continuato così per molto tempo ancora. Mi sono reso conto di quanto fossi fortunato ad avere una quantità di ricordi tale da poterci passare le ore. Quanto ero fortunato? Non volevo essere triste, volevo essere grato, non triste. Continuo a pensare a quei ricordi e li porto nel cuore e io... vorrò bene a Chris per sempre".

Al termine del discorso, il pubblico si è alzato e ha rivolto a Vedder una commossa standing ovation.