Eddie Vedder parla di Chris Cornell per la prima volta
A tre settimane di distanza dalla morte di Chris Cornell, Eddie Vedder ha trovato la forza di parlare della tragica perdita durante un concerto all'Hammersmith Apollo di Londra. "A volte, in questo periodo, è difficile concentrarsi", ha iniziato: "Stavo pensando alla storia di questo edificio e alla storia di Bowie. Poi i pensieri hanno preso il volo e non sono riuscito a fermarli. Non è bello... Non ho davvero detto nulla su alcune questioni.. e ora sembra tutto così evidente, perché ho perso un amico davvero intimo... qualcuno con cui... dirò questo, sono cresciuto in una famiglia di quattro figli, quattro fratelli, e ne ho perso uno due anni fa in un altrettanto tragico incidente. Dopo aver perso lui e altre persone, non sono ancora capace di... voglio dire non ho ancora intenzione di accettare questa realtà ed è così che la sto affrontando. Voglio esserci per la famiglia, per la comunità, per i miei fratelli nella mia band, e sicuramente per i fratelli nella sua band. Per queste cose ci vuole tempo, ma il mio amico se ne è andato per sempre e io dovrò semplicemente... Per queste ci vuole tempo ed io voglio mandare questo messaggio a tutti coloro che hanno sofferto per questa perdita, che sono lì a casa e qui con me: apprezzo davvero il vostro supporto ed i bei pensieri che avete condiviso su un uomo che era... sapete, non era solo un amico, per me era come un fratello maggiore".
"Due giorni dopo la notizia", ha aggiunto, "penso fosse la nostra seconda notte in una piccola casetta vicino ad un lago, in un posto che lui avrebbe amato. La mia mente è stata invasa dai ricordi attorno all'1.30 del mattimo e mi sono svegliato. Erano grandi ricordi, ricordi a cui non riuscivo a smettere di pensare. Come se fossero dei muscoli del mio corpo. Poi non sono riuscito a fermare questi ricordi e a cercare di dormire: un po' come quando i vicini hanno la musica ad un volume assordante e non la puoi fermare. Poi però mi sono lasciato andare e mi sono venuti in mente ricordi più piccoli. E ho continuato così per molto tempo ancora. Mi sono reso conto di quanto fossi fortunato ad avere una quantità di ricordi tale da poterci passare le ore. Quanto ero fortunato? Non volevo essere triste, volevo essere grato, non triste. Continuo a pensare a quei ricordi e li porto nel cuore e io... vorrò bene a Chris per sempre".
Al termine del discorso, il pubblico si è alzato e ha rivolto a Vedder una commossa standing ovation.
#EddieVedder on @ChrisCornellOfficial, via @stereogum. London 6/6/17. “Sometimes it's hard to concentrate these days. I was thinking about the history of this building and the Bowie history. So I started to think about that and my mind began to wander. It's not a good... So I haven't really been talking about some things and I kind of... now it feels like it's conspicuous because I lost a really close friend of mine, somebody who... I'll say this too, I grew up as 4 boys, 4 brothers and I lost my brother 2 years ago tragically like that in an accident and after that and losing a few other people, I'm not good at it, meaning I'm not...I have not been willing to accept the reality and that's just how I'm dealing with it So I want to be there for the family, be there for the community, be there for my brothers in my band, certainly the brothers in his band. But these things will take time but my friend is going to be gone forever and I will just have to... These things take time and I just want to send this out to everyone who was affected by it and they all back home and here appreciate it so deeply the support and the good thoughts of a man who was a ... you know he wasn't just a friend he was someone I looked up to like my older brother. About two days after the news, I think it was the second night we were sleeping in this little cabin near the water, a place he would've loved. And all these memories started coming in about 1:30am like woke me up. Like big memories, memories I would think about all the time. Like the memories were big muscles. And then I couldn't stop the memories. And trying to sleep it was like if the neighbors had the music playing and you couldn't stop it. But then it was fine because then it got into little memories. It just kept going and going and going. And I realized how lucky I was to have hours worth of...you know if each of these memories was quick and I had hours of them. How fortunate was I?! And I didn't want to be sad, wanted to be grateful not sad. I'm still thinking about those memories and I will live with those memories in my heart and I will...love him forever.” 📸 @greenkomodo
