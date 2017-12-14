Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri domina le nomimation agli Screen Actors Guid Awards

Noi ve lo avevevamo detto in tempi non sospetti, all'indomani della proiezione al Festival di Venezia di qualche mese fa, dove Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri era stato presentato in anteprima mondiale: quello diretto da Martin McDonagh è un gran film.

Nonostante questo, qualcuno potrebbe essere rimasto stupito dalle sei nomination ai Golden Globes da ricevute dal film: ci si augura, almeno, che nessuno si stupisca di fronte alle quattro appena ottenute agli Screen Actors Guild Awards. Perché, tra le altre cose, è un film davvero recitato benissimo.

A ricevere le candidature sono stati Frances McDormand come attrice protagonista, Woody Harrelson e Sam Rockwell come attori non protagonisti, e l'insieme del cast (che comprende nomi come Peter Dinklage, John Hawkes, Abbie Cornish, Caleb Landry Jones e Lucas Hedges) come... miglior insieme del cast.

Tre Manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri: Il trailer italiano del film - HD

Una sorpresa vera è invece la mancanza di candidature ai SAG Awards per Meryl Streep e Tom Hanks, celebrati protagonisti di The Post di Steven Spielberg, così come quella - ancora più sensazionale - di Daniel Day-Lewis, protagonista di Il filo nascosto di Paul Thomas Anderson.

Questa che segue è la lista completa delle nomination relative alle performance cinematografiche mentre a questo link trovate quelle relative a quelle per la televisione, serie e miniserie.

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:

“Baby Driver”

“Dunkirk”

“Logan”

“War for the Planet of the Apes”

“Wonder Woman”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:

Timothee Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”

James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:

Judi Dench, “Victoria & Abdul”

Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”

Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”

Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:

Steve Carell, “Battle of the Sexes”

Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”

Woody Harrelson, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”

Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:

Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”

Hong Chau, “Downsizing”

Holly Hunter, “The Big Sick”

Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”

Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:

“The Big Sick”

“Get Out”

“Lady Bird”

“Mudbound”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”