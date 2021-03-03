Thor 4 Love and Thunder: foto e video rubati sul set rivelano il ritorno di volti noti
Arrivano sul web nuove foto di Thor: Love and Thunder che rivelano il ritorno di Melissa McCarthy e altri volti noti di Thor: Ragnarok.
È un vero e proprio benedetto diluvio di foto e video rubati sul set di Thor: Love and Thunder, quello arrivato ieri sui social, per la gioia dei fan che attendono il secondo film di Taika Waititi sul dio di Asgard. E a giudicare dall'esempio che abbiamo preso da Twitter e che vedete qua sotto, come da tradizione del regista neozelandese, è un set in cui si lavora e ci si diverte anche. Confermato, dopo quello di Matt Damon (il "finto Loki"), il ritorno della troupe di attori girovaghi che rappresentavano i veri eroi e che, se ricordate bene erano Melissa McCarthy (Hela) e Sam Neill (Odino).
Li ritroveremo anche in questo atteso sequel e ieri sul set c'erano diversi di loro, come potete vedere. Thor 4: Love and Thunder, quarto film della saga a lui dedicata, arriverà al cinema - speriamo - l'11 febbraio 2022. E non vediamo l'ora!Leggi anche Thor 4: tutto quello che sappiamo del nuovo cinecomic con Chris Hemsworth
Taika Waititi, Matt Damon, Melissa McCarthy, and Luke Hemsworth on the set of Thor Love and Thunder in Sydney, 02-03-2021— XRealm Matthews (@CreamOrScream) March 3, 2021
20+ Additional extra pics#Marvel #ThorLoveAndThunder #Sydney
1/5 pic.twitter.com/6bQPhKcbXY
Hit tweet of Taika Waititi on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder. Good for him... good for him!!! https://t.co/VSzpkEQrf4— Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) March 2, 2021
Another video from Thor: Love and Thunder filming yesterday— Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) March 3, 2021
(video from @CreamOrScream) pic.twitter.com/5q8kbUPxtF