Thor 4 Love and Thunder: foto e video rubati sul set rivelano il ritorno di volti noti
Thor 4 Love and Thunder: foto e video rubati sul set rivelano il ritorno di volti noti

Daniela Catelli
10

Arrivano sul web nuove foto di Thor: Love and Thunder che rivelano il ritorno di Melissa McCarthy e altri volti noti di Thor: Ragnarok.

Thor 4 Love and Thunder: foto e video rubati sul set rivelano il ritorno di volti noti

È un vero e proprio benedetto diluvio di foto e video rubati sul set di Thor: Love and Thunder, quello arrivato ieri sui social, per la gioia dei fan che attendono il secondo film di Taika Waititi sul dio di Asgard. E a giudicare dall'esempio che abbiamo preso da Twitter e che vedete qua sotto, come da tradizione del regista neozelandese, è un set in cui si lavora e ci si diverte anche. Confermato, dopo quello di Matt Damon (il "finto Loki"), il ritorno della troupe di attori girovaghi che rappresentavano i veri eroi e che, se ricordate bene erano Melissa McCarthy (Hela) e Sam Neill (Odino).

Li ritroveremo anche in questo atteso sequel e ieri sul set c'erano diversi di loro, come potete vedere. Thor 4: Love and Thunder, quarto film della saga a lui dedicata, arriverà al cinema - speriamo - l'11 febbraio 2022. E non vediamo l'ora!

Leggi anche Thor 4: tutto quello che sappiamo del nuovo cinecomic con Chris Hemsworth
Daniela Catelli
  • Saggista traduttrice e critico cinematografico
  • Autrice di Ciak si trema - Guida al cinema horror e Friedkin - Il brivido dell'ambiguità
Film stasera in TV