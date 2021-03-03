Thor 4 Love and Thunder: foto e video rubati sul set rivelano il ritorno di volti noti

News Cinema

Arrivano sul web nuove foto di Thor: Love and Thunder che rivelano il ritorno di Melissa McCarthy e altri volti noti di Thor: Ragnarok.

È un vero e proprio benedetto diluvio di foto e video rubati sul set di Thor: Love and Thunder, quello arrivato ieri sui social, per la gioia dei fan che attendono il secondo film di Taika Waititi sul dio di Asgard. E a giudicare dall'esempio che abbiamo preso da Twitter e che vedete qua sotto, come da tradizione del regista neozelandese, è un set in cui si lavora e ci si diverte anche. Confermato, dopo quello di Matt Damon (il "finto Loki"), il ritorno della troupe di attori girovaghi che rappresentavano i veri eroi e che, se ricordate bene erano Melissa McCarthy (Hela) e Sam Neill (Odino).

Li ritroveremo anche in questo atteso sequel e ieri sul set c'erano diversi di loro, come potete vedere. Thor 4: Love and Thunder, quarto film della saga a lui dedicata, arriverà al cinema - speriamo - l'11 febbraio 2022. E non vediamo l'ora!

Thor 4: tutto quello che sappiamo del nuovo cinecomic con Chris Hemsworth Leggi anche

Taika Waititi, Matt Damon, Melissa McCarthy, and Luke Hemsworth on the set of Thor Love and Thunder in Sydney, 02-03-2021



20+ Additional extra pics#Marvel #ThorLoveAndThunder #Sydney



1/5 pic.twitter.com/6bQPhKcbXY — XRealm Matthews (@CreamOrScream) March 3, 2021

Taika Waititi, Matt Damon, Melissa McCarthy, and Luke Hemsworth on the set of Thor Love and Thunder in Sydney, 02-03-2021



20+ Additional extra pics#Marvel #ThorLoveAndThunder #Sydney



4/5 pic.twitter.com/fN1wJKG7Jk — XRealm Matthews (@CreamOrScream) March 3, 2021

Taika Waititi, Matt Damon, Melissa McCarthy, and Luke Hemsworth on the set of Thor Love and Thunder in Sydney, 02-03-2021



20+ Additional extra pics#Marvel #ThorLoveAndThunder #Sydney



5/5 pic.twitter.com/bdb0gRdS2t — XRealm Matthews (@CreamOrScream) March 3, 2021

Hit tweet of Taika Waititi on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder. Good for him... good for him!!! https://t.co/VSzpkEQrf4 — Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) March 2, 2021