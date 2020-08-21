The Batman: Matt Reeves condivide il logo e un bozzetto di Jim Lee

Mentre si avvicina (domani) l'atteso evento DCFanDome, Matt Reeves su Twitter si dichiara elettrizzato di poter mostrare in anticipo il nuovo logo di The Batman e un bozzetto realizzato dall'artista Jim Lee.

Dopo domani ne sapremo di più e vedremo sicuramente delle immagini del cinecomic che può cantare uno dei cast migliori messi insieme per un film del genere: Robert Pattinson nel ruolo principale, Colin Farrell (il Pinguino), Paul Dano (l'Enigmista), Zoe Kravitz (Catwoman), Jeffrey Wright (commissario Gordon), Andy Serkis (Alfred Pennyworth), John Turturro (Carmine Falcone), Peter Sarsgaard (D.A.), Jim Colson e Jayme Lawson.

Com'è noto le riprese di The Batman, interrotte dalla pandemia, riprenderanno a settembre.

Excited to share the very first look at our official #TheBatman logo, and some very cool additional #DCFanDome artwork by the amazing @jimlee — see more of #TheBatman at the #DCFanDome global event in the Hall of Heroes this Saturday, 8/22! #TheBatman #DCFanDome #ForTheFans pic.twitter.com/ApfngNbyor