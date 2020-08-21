TGCom24
Home | Cinema | News | The Batman: Matt Reeves condivide il logo e un bozzetto di Jim Lee
Schede di riferimento
The Batman
Anno: 2021
The Batman
News Cinema

The Batman: Matt Reeves condivide il logo e un bozzetto di Jim Lee

Daniela Catelli
7

In attesa del DC Fandome, il regista Matt Reeves mostra ai fan su Twitter il logo e un bozzetto di The Batman ad opera di Jim Lee.

The Batman: Matt Reeves condivide il logo e un bozzetto di Jim Lee

Mentre si avvicina (domani) l'atteso evento DCFanDome, Matt Reeves su Twitter si dichiara elettrizzato di poter mostrare in anticipo il nuovo logo di The Batman e un bozzetto realizzato dall'artista Jim Lee.

Leggi anche Evento DC FanDome: chi ci sarà e come partecipare il 22 agosto

Dopo domani ne sapremo di più e vedremo sicuramente delle immagini del cinecomic che può cantare uno dei cast migliori messi insieme per un film del genere: Robert Pattinson nel ruolo principale, Colin Farrell (il Pinguino), Paul Dano (l'Enigmista), Zoe Kravitz (Catwoman), Jeffrey Wright (commissario Gordon), Andy Serkis (Alfred Pennyworth), John Turturro (Carmine Falcone), Peter Sarsgaard (D.A.), Jim Colson e Jayme Lawson.

Com'è noto le riprese di The Batman, interrotte dalla pandemia, riprenderanno a settembre.



Daniela Catelli
  • Saggista e critico cinematografico
  • Autrice di Ciak si trema - Guida al cinema horror e Friedkin - Il brivido dell'ambiguità
Suggerisci una correzione per l'articolo
Palinsesto di tutti i film in programmazione attualmente nei cinema, con informazioni, orari e sale.
Inizia la ricerca
Trova i migliori Film e Serie TV disponibili sulle principali piattaforme di streaming legale.
Inizia la ricerca
I Programmi in tv ora in diretta, la guida completa di tutti i canali televisi del palinsesto.
Guida TV
Piattaforme Streaming
Netflix
Amazon Prime Video
Disney+
NOW TV
Infinity
CHILI
TIMVision
Apple Itunes
Google Play
RaiPlay
Rakuten TV
HODTV
News Correlate
The Batman: le riprese dell’atteso film con Robert Pattinson ricominceranno a settembre
news Cinema The Batman: le riprese dell’atteso film con Robert Pattinson ricominceranno a settembre
The Batman: tutto quello che sappiamo sul film con Robert Pattinson nel costume del Cavaliere Oscuro
news Cinema The Batman: tutto quello che sappiamo sul film con Robert Pattinson nel costume del Cavaliere Oscuro
The Batman: In arrivo una Serie TV spin-off di Matt Reeves
news Serie TV The Batman: In arrivo una Serie TV spin-off di Matt Reeves
Mission Impossible 7, The Batman e altre grosse produzioni si gireranno in Gran Bretagna senza quarantena
news Cinema Mission Impossible 7, The Batman e altre grosse produzioni si gireranno in Gran Bretagna senza quarantena
The Batman: Joker comparirà nel secondo e terzo film, ma non sarà Joaquin Phoenix
news Cinema The Batman: Joker comparirà nel secondo e terzo film, ma non sarà Joaquin Phoenix
The Batman: la nuova Batmobile si mostra ancora, il concept artist posta alcune immagini
news Cinema The Batman: la nuova Batmobile si mostra ancora, il concept artist posta alcune immagini
The Batman, Paul Dano alias l'Enigmista: "Una situazione davvero strana"
news Cinema The Batman, Paul Dano alias l'Enigmista: "Una situazione davvero strana"
The Batman: Colin Farrell parla del suo Pinguino
news Cinema The Batman: Colin Farrell parla del suo Pinguino
Scopri tutte le News Film
Ora nelle sale
Onward - Oltre la Magia
Gretel e Hansel
Volevo nascondermi
Una sirena a Parigi
Inception
Siberia
Gli anni più belli
Arancia meccanica
Shining
Parasite
Il delitto Mattarella
Il grande passo
Charlie's Angels
Monos - Un gioco da ragazzi
Favolacce
Bad Boys for Life
I Miserabili
Il meglio deve ancora venire
Jojo Rabbit
Little Joe
10 giorni senza mamma
L'Uomo Invisibile
Trolls 2 - World Tour
Caleb
Tutti i film in programmazione