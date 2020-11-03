Red Notice con Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds e Dwayne Johnson: terminate le riprese, ecco le foto per celebrare!
Le riprese di Red Notice, originale Netflix con Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds e Dwayne Johnson, sono terminate: le star hanno condiviso su Instagram immagini del film e dal set.
E, con uno spirito epico degno dei suoi interpreti Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds e Dwayne Johnson, le riprese di Red Notice sono terminate: gli interessati ce l'hanno fatto sapere condividendo nuove foto dal set e dal film originale Netflix, la cui lavorazione è stata funestata dallo scoppio della pandemia a marzo. Le riprese sono ricominciate a settembre e sono appena finite, in mezzo a mille protocolli di sicurezza.
Red Notice, scritto e diretto dal Rawson Marshall Thurber di Skyscraper, è una sorta di spiritoso avventuroso heist movie in giro per il mondo, dove un agente dell'Interpol (Johnson) è a caccia di una ladre d'opere d'arte (Gadot). Non sappiamo ancora di preciso quale ruolo abbia nella vicenda "il più grande truffatore del mondo" (Reynolds). Netflix punta molto su Red Notice: pare che il colosso dello streaming abbia rilevato il progetto dalla Universal, che lo prevedeva in sala a novembre, per ben 130 milioni di dollari, di cui 20 andati al solo Dwayne e altri 20 a Gal Gadot, cifre che vanno a compensare le mancate percentuali sugli incassi, normalmente sempre richieste da star di un certo calibro. Chissà quanto avrà percepito Reynolds: probabilmente meno, ci aspettiamo un qualche post demenziale e scorretto sulla questione. Ma guardiamo insieme le foto di Red Notice!
Now that I’m back home I’ve had time to reflect on the past couple of months shooting #RedNotice. In order to get back to work during the pandemic, came with a lot of sacrifices especially from our amazing crew. We had to be sequestered 24/7 and only go to and from set. The crew had to be away from their families for several months and they worked their butts off so we can all deliver the best movie possible while keeping everyone safe. I’m always aware of the fact that things are impactful and special only when there’s a collective force behind it. This one was for sure that. Thank you so much RedNotice crew. Thank you @rawsonthurber and my amazing co stars @therock and @vancityreynolds Can’t wait for all of you to see the movie!!!! It’s so damn good💃🏻 #ittakesavillage #RedNotice @sevenbucksprod @netflix 📸@masistills & @hhgarcia41
There haven’t been a lot of movies lately. I miss them. Yesterday was my final day on #RedNotice. We started this film 10 months ago. We stopped in March with no idea when or if we’d go back. With the help of so many whip-smart health and safety workers, Netflix found a way to get us back to work. My hat is OFF to this crew. I can’t emphasize their grit enough. Over 300 souls living in a sequestered bubble to make this a reality. They went to work under the most intense circumstances every day. That sacrifice is not only theirs, but it also belongs to their family, friends and loved ones who haven’t seen them in months. Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear masks. And visors. And have cotton swabs shoved up their noses every day. #RedNotice @netflix 📷: @masistills @hhgarcia41