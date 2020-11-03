Red Notice con Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds e Dwayne Johnson: terminate le riprese, ecco le foto per celebrare!

News Cinema

Le riprese di Red Notice, originale Netflix con Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds e Dwayne Johnson, sono terminate: le star hanno condiviso su Instagram immagini del film e dal set.

E, con uno spirito epico degno dei suoi interpreti Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds e Dwayne Johnson, le riprese di Red Notice sono terminate: gli interessati ce l'hanno fatto sapere condividendo nuove foto dal set e dal film originale Netflix, la cui lavorazione è stata funestata dallo scoppio della pandemia a marzo. Le riprese sono ricominciate a settembre e sono appena finite, in mezzo a mille protocolli di sicurezza.

Red Notice, scritto e diretto dal Rawson Marshall Thurber di Skyscraper, è una sorta di spiritoso avventuroso heist movie in giro per il mondo, dove un agente dell'Interpol (Johnson) è a caccia di una ladre d'opere d'arte (Gadot). Non sappiamo ancora di preciso quale ruolo abbia nella vicenda "il più grande truffatore del mondo" (Reynolds). Netflix punta molto su Red Notice: pare che il colosso dello streaming abbia rilevato il progetto dalla Universal, che lo prevedeva in sala a novembre, per ben 130 milioni di dollari, di cui 20 andati al solo Dwayne e altri 20 a Gal Gadot, cifre che vanno a compensare le mancate percentuali sugli incassi, normalmente sempre richieste da star di un certo calibro. Chissà quanto avrà percepito Reynolds: probabilmente meno, ci aspettiamo un qualche post demenziale e scorretto sulla questione. Ma guardiamo insieme le foto di Red Notice!



