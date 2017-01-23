Razzie Awards 2017: Zoolander 2 domina le nomination della 37esima edizione

Zoolander 2 e Batman V Superman, sono loro i dominatori delle nomination ai premi cinematografici meno ambiti dell'anno, i famigerati Razzie Awards, le cui candidature vengono tradizionalmente annunciate 24 ore prima di quelle degli Oscar.

Sono nove le categorie in cui è stato nominato il film che ha segnato il ritorno sul grande schermo di Derek Zoolander: peggior film, peggior attore (Ben Stiller), peggiore attrice non protagonista (Kristen Wiig), peggiori attori non protagonisti (Owen Wilson e Will Ferrell), peggiore accoppiata sullo schermo (Ben Stiller e il suo "A malapena divertente amico" Owen Wilson), peggior regista (Ben Stiller) e peggior remake, prequel, rip-off o sequel.

Segue a breve distanza Batman V Superman con 8 nomination.



Ecco l'elenco completo delle candidature ai 37esimi Golden Raspberry Award. I vincitori saranno annunciati il 25 febbraio prossimo, alla vigilia della consegna degli Oscar 2017:

Peggiore Film:

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Dirty Grandpa

Gods of Egypt

Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Independence Day: Resurgence

Zoolander 2



Peggiore Attore:

Ben Affleck in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Gerard Butler in Gods of Egypt e London Has Fallen

Henry Cavill in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Robert de Niro in Dirty Grandpa

Dinesh D’Souza [nel ruolo di stesso] in Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Ben Stiller in Zoolander 2



Peggiore attrice:

Megan Fox in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Tyler Perry in BOO! A Medea Halloween

Julia Roberts in Mother’s Day

Becky Turner [nel ruolo di Hillary Clinton] in Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Naomi Watts in Divergent Series: Allegiant e Shut-In

Shailene Woodley in Divergent Series: Allegiant



Peggiore attrice non protagonista:

Julianne Hough in Dirty Grandpa

Kate Hudson in Mother’s Day

Aubrey Plaza in Dirty Grandpa

Jane Seymour in Fifty Shades of Black

Sela Ward in Independence Day: Resurgence

Kristen Wiig in Zoolander 2



Peggiore attore non protagonista:

Nicolas Cage in Snowden

Johnny Depp in Alice Through the Looking Glass

Will Ferrell in Zoolander 2

Jesse Eisenberg / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Jared Leto in Suicide Squad

Owen Wilson in Zoolander 2



Peggiore accoppiata sullo schermo:

Ben Affleck e il suo "peggior avversario di sempre" Henry Cavill in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

"Qualsiasi coppia di dei egizi o mortali" in Gods of Egypt

Johnny Depp e "il suo vomitevole e sgargiante costume" in Alice Through the Looking Glass

"L'intero cast di attori una volta rispettabili" di Collateral Beauty

Tyler Perry e "la sua solita vecchia e consumata parrucca" in BOO! A Medea Halloween

Ben Stiller e il suo "a malapena divertente amico" Owen Wilson in Zoolander 2



Peggiore regista:

Dinesh D'Souza e Bruce Schooley per Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Roland Emmerich per Independence Day: Resurgence

Tyler Perry per BOO! A Medea Halloween

Alex Proyas per Gods of Egypt

Zack Snyder per Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Ben Stiller per Zoolander 2



Peggiore prequel, remake, rip-off o sequel:

Alice Through the Looking Glass

Fifty Shades of Black

Independence Day: Resurgence

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Zoolander 2



Peggiore sceneggiatura:

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Dirty Grandpa

Gods of Egypt

Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Independence Day: Resurgence

Suicide Squad