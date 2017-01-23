Razzie Awards 2017: Zoolander 2 domina le nomination della 37esima edizione

-
62
Razzie Awards 2017: Zoolander 2 domina le nomination della 37esima edizione

Zoolander 2 e Batman V Superman, sono loro i dominatori delle nomination ai premi cinematografici meno ambiti dell'anno, i famigerati Razzie Awards, le cui candidature vengono tradizionalmente annunciate 24 ore prima di quelle degli Oscar.
Sono nove le categorie in cui è stato nominato il film che ha segnato il ritorno sul grande schermo di Derek Zoolander: peggior film, peggior attore (Ben Stiller), peggiore attrice non protagonista (Kristen Wiig), peggiori attori non protagonisti (Owen Wilson e Will Ferrell), peggiore accoppiata sullo schermo (Ben Stiller e il suo "A malapena divertente amico" Owen Wilson), peggior regista (Ben Stiller) e peggior remake, prequel, rip-off o sequel.
Segue a breve distanza Batman V Superman con 8 nomination.

Ecco l'elenco completo delle candidature ai 37esimi Golden Raspberry Award. I vincitori saranno annunciati il 25 febbraio prossimo, alla vigilia della consegna degli Oscar 2017:

Peggiore Film:
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Dirty Grandpa
Gods of Egypt
Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independence Day: Resurgence
Zoolander 2

Peggiore Attore:
Ben Affleck in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Gerard Butler in Gods of Egypt e London Has Fallen
Henry Cavill in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Robert de Niro in Dirty Grandpa
Dinesh D’Souza [nel ruolo di stesso] in Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Ben Stiller in Zoolander 2

Peggiore attrice:
Megan Fox in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Tyler Perry in BOO! A Medea Halloween
Julia Roberts in Mother’s Day
Becky Turner [nel ruolo di Hillary Clinton] in Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Naomi Watts in Divergent Series: Allegiant e Shut-In
Shailene Woodley in Divergent Series: Allegiant

Peggiore attrice non protagonista:
Julianne Hough in Dirty Grandpa
Kate Hudson in Mother’s Day
Aubrey Plaza in Dirty Grandpa
Jane Seymour in Fifty Shades of Black
Sela Ward in Independence Day: Resurgence
Kristen Wiig in Zoolander 2

Peggiore attore non protagonista:
Nicolas Cage in Snowden
Johnny Depp in Alice Through the Looking Glass
Will Ferrell in Zoolander 2
Jesse Eisenberg / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Jared Leto in Suicide Squad
Owen Wilson in Zoolander 2

Peggiore accoppiata sullo schermo:
Ben Affleck e il suo "peggior avversario di sempre" Henry Cavill in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
"Qualsiasi coppia di dei egizi o mortali" in Gods of Egypt
Johnny Depp e "il suo vomitevole e sgargiante costume" in Alice Through the Looking Glass
"L'intero cast di attori una volta rispettabili" di Collateral Beauty
Tyler Perry e "la sua solita vecchia e consumata parrucca" in BOO! A Medea Halloween
Ben Stiller e il suo "a malapena divertente amico" Owen Wilson in Zoolander 2

Peggiore regista:
Dinesh D'Souza e Bruce Schooley per Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Roland Emmerich per Independence Day: Resurgence
Tyler Perry per BOO! A Medea Halloween
Alex Proyas per Gods of Egypt
Zack Snyder per Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Ben Stiller per Zoolander 2

Peggiore prequel, remake, rip-off o sequel:
Alice Through the Looking Glass
Fifty Shades of Black
Independence Day: Resurgence
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Zoolander 2

Peggiore sceneggiatura:
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Dirty Grandpa
Gods of Egypt
Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independence Day: Resurgence
Suicide Squad


Iscriviti alla nostra newsletter:

Lascia un Commento
Star Wars: Episode VIII s'intitola The Last Jedi: ecco il primo poster!
Star Wars: Episode VIII s'intitola The Last Jedi: ecco il primo poster!
Finalmente rivelato il titolo completo del film di Rian Johnson nelle sale dal prossimo dicembre.
306 Share
Sleepless - Il giustiziere: recensione del thriller d'azione con Jamie Foxx e Michelle Monaghan
Sleepless - Il giustiziere: recensione del thriller d'azione con Jamie Foxx e Michelle Monaghan
Da un film francese, cinema medio americano che gioca sul caos e le opposizioni dell'America odierna.
2 Share
Un Re allo sbando: una clip esclusiva della commedia di Peter Brosens e Jessica Woodworth presentata a Venezia
Un Re allo sbando: una clip esclusiva della commedia di Peter Brosens e Jessica Woodworth presentata a Venezia
In uscita in anteprima in alcune città l'8 febbraio e in tutta Italia il 9.
13 Share
The Lost City Of Z, un nuovo trailer del film d'avventura di James Grey con Charlie Hunnam e Robert Pattinson
The Lost City Of Z, un nuovo trailer del film d'avventura di James Grey con Charlie Hunnam e Robert Pattinson
Che, è stato appena annunciato, sarà proiettato in anteprima internazionale al Festival di Berlino
90 Share
Festival di Berlino 2017: il programma completo
Festival di Berlino 2017: il programma completo
Il programma della 67esima edizione della Berlinale, che si terrà dal 9 al 19 febbraio.
31 Share
Ridley Scott vuole fare il remake di The Wailing, l'horror del coreano Na Hong-Jin
Ridley Scott vuole fare il remake di The Wailing, l'horror del coreano Na Hong-Jin
Il capo della Fox International, però, frena i suoi entusiasmi e lo mette in guardia.
208 Share
Jacques Tourneur protagonista della rassegna del Festival di Locarno 2017
Jacques Tourneur protagonista della rassegna del Festival di Locarno 2017
Il festival svizzero diretto da Carlo Chatrian, alla sua 70esima edizione, celebra il grande autore francese.
4 Share
Lascia un Commento
Torna su