Razzie Awards 2017: Zoolander 2 domina le nomination della 37esima edizione
Zoolander 2 e Batman V Superman, sono loro i dominatori delle nomination ai premi cinematografici meno ambiti dell'anno, i famigerati Razzie Awards, le cui candidature vengono tradizionalmente annunciate 24 ore prima di quelle degli Oscar.
Sono nove le categorie in cui è stato nominato il film che ha segnato il ritorno sul grande schermo di Derek Zoolander: peggior film, peggior attore (Ben Stiller), peggiore attrice non protagonista (Kristen Wiig), peggiori attori non protagonisti (Owen Wilson e Will Ferrell), peggiore accoppiata sullo schermo (Ben Stiller e il suo "A malapena divertente amico" Owen Wilson), peggior regista (Ben Stiller) e peggior remake, prequel, rip-off o sequel.
Segue a breve distanza Batman V Superman con 8 nomination.
Ecco l'elenco completo delle candidature ai 37esimi Golden Raspberry Award. I vincitori saranno annunciati il 25 febbraio prossimo, alla vigilia della consegna degli Oscar 2017:
Peggiore Film:
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Dirty Grandpa
Gods of Egypt
Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independence Day: Resurgence
Zoolander 2
Peggiore Attore:
Ben Affleck in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Gerard Butler in Gods of Egypt e London Has Fallen
Henry Cavill in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Robert de Niro in Dirty Grandpa
Dinesh D’Souza [nel ruolo di stesso] in Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Ben Stiller in Zoolander 2
Peggiore attrice:
Megan Fox in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Tyler Perry in BOO! A Medea Halloween
Julia Roberts in Mother’s Day
Becky Turner [nel ruolo di Hillary Clinton] in Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Naomi Watts in Divergent Series: Allegiant e Shut-In
Shailene Woodley in Divergent Series: Allegiant
Peggiore attrice non protagonista:
Julianne Hough in Dirty Grandpa
Kate Hudson in Mother’s Day
Aubrey Plaza in Dirty Grandpa
Jane Seymour in Fifty Shades of Black
Sela Ward in Independence Day: Resurgence
Kristen Wiig in Zoolander 2
Peggiore attore non protagonista:
Nicolas Cage in Snowden
Johnny Depp in Alice Through the Looking Glass
Will Ferrell in Zoolander 2
Jesse Eisenberg / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Jared Leto in Suicide Squad
Owen Wilson in Zoolander 2
Peggiore accoppiata sullo schermo:
Ben Affleck e il suo "peggior avversario di sempre" Henry Cavill in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
"Qualsiasi coppia di dei egizi o mortali" in Gods of Egypt
Johnny Depp e "il suo vomitevole e sgargiante costume" in Alice Through the Looking Glass
"L'intero cast di attori una volta rispettabili" di Collateral Beauty
Tyler Perry e "la sua solita vecchia e consumata parrucca" in BOO! A Medea Halloween
Ben Stiller e il suo "a malapena divertente amico" Owen Wilson in Zoolander 2
Peggiore regista:
Dinesh D'Souza e Bruce Schooley per Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Roland Emmerich per Independence Day: Resurgence
Tyler Perry per BOO! A Medea Halloween
Alex Proyas per Gods of Egypt
Zack Snyder per Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Ben Stiller per Zoolander 2
Peggiore prequel, remake, rip-off o sequel:
Alice Through the Looking Glass
Fifty Shades of Black
Independence Day: Resurgence
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Zoolander 2
Peggiore sceneggiatura:
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Dirty Grandpa
Gods of Egypt
Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independence Day: Resurgence
Suicide Squad
