Last Night in Soho: prima foto del film di Edgar Wright a riprese finite

L'atteso horror psicologico del regista inglese arriverà nelle sale il 25 settembre dell'anno prossimo.

Non sappiamo voi, ma noi amiamo molto il talento di Edgar Wright, e non vediamo l'ora di vedere la sua ultima fatica, un horror psicologico intitolato Last Night in Soho.

Le riprese, come ha annunciato il regista di Baby Driver su Instagram, sono terminate: con l'occasione, Wright ha condiviso questa bellissima foto di una terrorizzata Thomasin McKenzie. Del cast del film - scritto da Wright con Krysty Wilson-Cairns - fanno parte anche Ania Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith, Michael Ajao e tre celebri veterani del cinema britannico: Rita Tushingham, Diana Rigg e Terence Stamp.

Sulla trama si conosce poco o nulla, se non che il film è ispirato alle atmosfere di classici come Repulsion e A Venezia... un dicembre rosso shocking, e che è ambientato nel distretto londinese del titolo. L'uscita internazionale del film è fissata per il 25 settembre 2020.