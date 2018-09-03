Jungle Cruise: Dwayne Johnson posta la prima foto dal set del film Disney

"Ho fatto amicizia con una buona vecchia anaconda" scrive Dwayne Johnson sul suo account Instagram commentando una foto di Jungle Cruise, che poi è la prima foto ufficiale dal set. In realtà un assaggio dell'atmosfera del film Disney l'avevamo avuto in uno spiritoso video dal set in cui l'attore un tempo conosciuto come The Rock ed Emily Blunt presentavano spiritosamente il film tratto da una storica attrazione di Disneyland, e cioè un battello da crociera che simula una navigazione sui più importanti fiumi dell'Asia, dell'Africa e del Sud America in mezzo ad animali più o meno pericolosi e cacciatori di teste.

Il post di Dwayne Johnson, alludendo all'espressione di spavento che si legge sul viso di Jack Whitehall, continua così: "mentre la mia coraggiosa co-star Jack Whitehall ha fatto del suo meglio per sorridere nonostante la sua paura dei serpenti. Ci stiamo divertendo con gli animali dell'Amazzonia. Poi, insieme a Jack e contro la sua volontà, nuoterò con i piranha. Sarà l’avventura della nostra vita".

A guardare lo scatto, si intuisce che Dwayne Johnson si diverte un mondo, mentre in effetti Whitehall non è esattamente a proprio agio. Il set del film, che ha l'ambizione di dare l'avvio a un franchise imponente come quello dei Pirati dei Caraibi, è davvero immenso, come si è visto in video postato sempre su Instagram dall'attore all'inizio del mese di agosto.

In Jungle Cruise, che ovviamente è targato Disney e arriverà nelle sale americane il prossimo 11 ottobre, Dwayne Johnson è il capitano dell'imarcazione, mentre Emily Blunt e Jack Whitehall sono due fratelli che lo accompagnano nel viaggio. Nel film recitano anche Edgar Ramirez, Jesse Plemons e Paul Giamatti e la regia è di Jaume Collet-Serra, a cui dobbiamo Paradise Beach e L'uomo sul treno. La sceneggiatura, invece, la dobbiamo alla coppia John Requa e Glenn Ficarra - autori di spassose commedie come Babbo bastardo - e a Michael Green (Assassinio sull'Orient Express).