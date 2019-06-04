Jungle Cruise, Dwayne Johnson comunica la fine delle riprese

Dwayne Johnson ha comunicato su Instagram la fine delle riprese di Jungle Cruise, film d'avventura targato Disney basato sull'omonima attrazione di Disneyland, in uscita in sala per il luglio del 2020. Ricorderete che già qualche tempo fa The Rock e la coprotagonista Emily Blunt avevano annunciato la chiusura della produzione, ma il dilemma è presto sciolto: come spesso accade con le grandi produzioni, sono stati effettuati dei reshoot per alcune sequenze. Probabilmente il messaggio di Dwayne serve anche ad anticipare le inevitabili voci negative che circondano spesso su internet questi ritorni sul set.

In attesa di un Indiana Jones 5 che, se tutto va bene, affiorerà nel luglio 2021 (non a caso Dwayne lo evoca nel post), la Disney qui ne anticipa le atmosfere con una storia per famiglie incentrata su Lily Houghton (Blunt), che con suo fratello McGregor (Jack Whitehall) è alla ricerca di un albero dai mistici poteri curativi, in piena Amazzonia. L'unica guida affidabile, come ci spiega Dwayne, è Frank, cioè il suo personaggio "interessato solo ai soldi, ai liquori e al suo gatto". Ovviamente, sulle tracce dell'albero c'è una squadra rivale... tedesca.
Dirige Jaume Collet-Serra, sull'ultima stesura del copione eseguita da Michael Green, in grado di passare da Logan a questo Jungle Cruise, passando per Blade Runner 2049. Coproduce lo stesso Johnson.

If Emily Blunt’s looks could kill 😈 Ladies and gents, that’s an OFFICIAL WRAP of production for our DISNEY’S JUNGLE CRUISE. To our hard working and brilliant crew and filmmakers - THANK YOU for your commitment and talent in making something great for our audience. THANK YOU to our partner & leader of global family entertainment, the WALT DISNEY CO for the trust you’ve placed in our hands for our beloved, timeless, iconic Disney park ride known as JUNGLE CRUISE. And finally, a heartfelt MAHALO to my one and only co-star, Emily Blunt. You play the female version of INDIANA JONES brilliantly with relentless ambition to find the one, elusive magical 💫 thing that could change humanity for the better - forever. Unfortunately, for you there’s no other skipper that knows the Amazon River like I do and all I care about is my money, my liquor and my cat. Good luck lady in trying to change the world ~ and not falling for my charm. So much fun making this film and we can’t wait to take you all on this EPIC adventure. That’s a wrap! And I’ll see ya down the road. #DISNEY #ShesAmbitious #AndHeHasTerriblyCharmingPuns #JungleCruise SUMMER 2020 🚢🗺🌴🌊

