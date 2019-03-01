Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, Kevin Smith posta su Instagram la prima foto ufficiale del film
Sono molti i motivi per cui i fan hanno esultato alla notizia che Kevin Smith avrebbe girato un nuovo film dal titolo Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.
Come prima cosa perché, dopo il grave attacco cardiaco che ha rischiato di ucciderlo, Smith torna al lavoro con l'entusiasmo di sempre; poi perché, dopo la parentesi horror iniziata nel 2011 con Red State e proseguita con Tusk, Holidays e Yoga Hosers, con questo film Smith riprende la via della commedia, e sorprattutto perché riprende i due amatissimi personaggi interpretati con Jason Mewes nel suo famosissimo film d'esordio, Clerks.
Il logorroico Jay e il silenzioso Bob erano i due piccoli spacciatori d'erba che orbitavano attorno al negozio di quel leggendario film, personaggi diventati così popolari che successivamente Smith gli ha dedicato prima un lungometraggio tutto per loro (Jay & Silent Bob... Fermate Hollywood!), e poi due speciali televisivi: Jay and Silent Bob Get Old: Tea Bagging in the UK, e Jay and Silent Bob Get Irish: The Swearing O' the Green. Oltre a farli tornare, ovviamente, in Clerks 2.
Quella che vedete sia nell'immagine in alto che nell'embed che segue, è la prima foto ufficiale di Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, che si riallaccerà direttamente all vicende di Jay & Silent Bob... Fermate Hollywood!, che prende in giro l'attuale ossessione del cinema americano per remake e reboot di varia natura raccontando del tentativo della coppia di realizzare una nuova versione di Blutman & Chronic Movie, il film al centro delle vicende di quello di Smith del 2011.
SNOOGANS! Here’s a first look at @jayandsilentbobreboot, courtesy of our genius @dpronlevy and our master stills artist @kylebonokaplan. On this adventure, Silent Bob’s dressed pretty much the same as he’s been in #Dogma through #clerks2, but Jay’s outfit has changed a bit, including his Ranger Danger t-shirt designed by @captain_ribman (the artist who created my Fat Man logo). Years back when I was working on Clerks III, Ribman and I came up with a slew of Ranger Danger comic covers to flesh out the world of the flick and make it seem like Ranger Danger had been around as long as Superman and the Fantastic Four. When Clerks III went away, the artwork sat dormant on my laptop for years. But when Reboot started taking serious shape, I blew the dust off the Ranger Danger artwork and put it to work all over Brodie’s Secret Stash. But I saved the Dark Knight-ish Ranger Danger: Requiem shirt for Jay to wear throughout the flick because in the world of our movie, Ranger Danger: Requiem is a gritty, rebooted version of a childhood superhero fave. Today marks the end of Week One of filming, and what a wonderful week it’s been! We’ve already shot a fist fulla cameos and @JayMewes is CRUSHING his return to the role that made him famous! If you’re way into this shit like I am, we’ve kicked off a making-of series on my @youtube channel (like we did for Clerks II back in 2006) called “The Road to Reboot”! See it at the link in my bio. #KevinSmith #jaymewes #movie #jayandsilentbobreboot #nola #sabanfilms #neworleans #wwambassador
Se volete rimanere aggiornati sulla lavorazione del film, oltre che seguire Smith su Instagram potete anche farlo su YouTube, dove il regista ha inaugurato un videodiario sulla lavorazione di questa sua nuova commedia intitolato Road to Reboot: questa è la prima puntata.
