House of Gucci, positive le prime reazioni sui social: Lady Gaga e Jared Leto meritano l’Oscar

I critici USA più fortunati hanno avuto l'occasione di vedere House of Gucci, che da noi arriverà il 16 dicembre. In generale le opinioni sono positive, soprattutto per quel che riguarda le performance di Lady Gaga e Jared Leto, che secondo i più meritano di vincere l'Oscar.

Mentre aspettiamo l'uscita di House of Gucci, prevista per il 16 dicembre, arrivano, sui social americani, le prime reazioni al film di Ridley Scott con Lady Gaga nei panni di Patrizia Reggiani, Adam Driver in quelli di Maurizio Gucci e Jared Leto nelle vesti di Paolo Gucci.

Negli Stati Uniti House of Gucci arriverà il 24 novembre e alcuni critici hanno già avuto la fortuna di vederlo. La buona notizia è che, in generale, lo hanno apprezzato, e ancor di più hanno gradito le performance degli attori. Il film, come sappiamo, è tratto dal libro "La saga dei Gucci. Una storia avvincente di creatività, fascino, successo, follia" di Sara Gay Forden ed è incentrato sull'omicidio di Maurizio Gucci per volontà della moglie Patrizia Reggiani, soprannominata poi la Vedova Nera. Per interpretarla, la favolosa Lady Gaga ha studiato con una dialect coach l'accento italiano e la nostra lingua, e ha optato per una chioma castana e abiti d’epoca irresistibili e stilosi. Jared Leto, invece, appare irriconoscibile nella parte dell'uomo che ha contribuito a progettare il famoso logo della doppia G di Gucci. Nel film recitano anche Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek e Jack Huston.

Le primissime reazioni dei critici USA a House of Gucci

In generale, come già detto, le opinioni sono positive, e sono in molti a sostenere che Gaga, Driver e Leto meritano certamente l'Oscar per le loro interpretazioni. A colpire è stata l'attenzione ai dettagli che Ridley Scott ha dimostrato e c'è chi paragona House of Gucci a Il Padrino, per la tensione e l'atmosfera. Qualcuno scrive che "Lady Gaga divora ogni boccone del suo personaggio", qualcun altro fa notare che il film è sexy. In un tweet viene utilizzata la parola italiana "fantastico" per definire House of Gucci e in un altro si lodano fotografia e costumi. Ovviamente ci sono anche i detrattori del film, e si parla di montaggio sbagliato o di un numero eccessivo di sottotrame. In ogni modo, sono tutti d'accordo sulla qualità delle performance e Lady Gaga viene paragonata a Madonna in Body of Evidence. Ecco qualche Tweet di commento a House of Gucci:

Ridley Scott's #HouseOfGucci is *very* good. While @ladygaga is excellent, @JaredLeto is next level with his portrayal of Paolo Gucci. Story is wild. Would be surprised if some of the performances aren't nominated in award season. pic.twitter.com/0fcit1oitX — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) November 9, 2021

GUCCI! #HouseOfGucci has a definite GODFATHER vibe, rich w/ family betrayal, transformative performances, lots of backstabbing & it's definitely more serious than it is campy. Lady Gaga is incredible, as is Jared Leto, and the story is WILD! The attention to detail is impeccable pic.twitter.com/BphR07VLP5 — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) November 9, 2021

#HouseOfGucci is quite the animal. Campy, everything Ridley Scott wanted "The Counselor" to be but wasn't able to. Will be divided by many. Lady Gaga eats every morsel of her role up. Instantly the most quotable/meme-able movie since "Borat." Jared Leto best since his Oscar win. pic.twitter.com/xh8nFrDXmC — Clayton Davis (@ByClaytonDavis) November 9, 2021

FATHER, SON & THE @HouseOfGucciMov is FANTASTICO! @ladygaga gives more than a performance- she opens a portal..it's mesmerizing! Talk about a 'marriage story' LG & #AdamDriver r an EPIC duo! @JaredLeto will & should win the Oscar. Will see it 100X. Juicy GOOCHINESS! #HouseOfGucci pic.twitter.com/v9B1KIbfdh — Nikki Novak (@NikkiNovak) November 9, 2021

.@HouseOfGucciMov is unbelievably sexy. If the trailer left you excited, this will knock your socks off. It is absolutely explosive in every sense of the word. Everything from the costumes to cinematography to Arthur Max’s production design and the makeup. HoG is a spectacle. pic.twitter.com/2kSGWXQYry — Jazz Tangcay (@jazzt) November 9, 2021

House of Gucci is very good, Jared Leto was born to play iconic fashion designer Fredo Waluigi Gucci, and — sorry if this is a spoiler — but at one point Lady Gaga says "it's time to take out the trash." pic.twitter.com/jvClvMZibN — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) November 9, 2021

I didn’t love House of Gucci but I loved every moment Jared Leto was onscreen. Beyond the unrecognizability it’s just a go for broke performance, it’s so out there, yet somehow feels like the most authentic thing in the movie. Paolo for president. #PaoloforOscar #HouseofPaolo — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) November 9, 2021

#HouseofGucci is delicious and fun. Couldn't take my eyes off of it. @ladygaga and @JaredLeto are the most delicious of the bunch. — Marc Malkin (@marcmalkin) November 9, 2021

#HouseofGucci is an overwrought slog without any discernible direction. Too many narrative focuses stacked on top of one another. Glitzy talented names hamming it up in wealth porn can be fun, but not enough to save the movie from its own messiness — Brandon Katz (@Great_Katzby) November 9, 2021

Sad to report House of Gucci is not good. At times you wonder if it's Ridley's first pass at an edit. More disappointing? Lady Gaga is bad. Not even CAMP good. There are moments when she's simply dead behind the eyes. Reminded of Madonna in Body of Evidence. (1) pic.twitter.com/7Qz9dMPvsO — Gregory Ellwood - The Playlist 🎬 (@TheGregoryE) November 9, 2021