House of Gucci, positive le prime reazioni sui social: Lady Gaga e Jared Leto meritano l'Oscar
News Cinema

House of Gucci, positive le prime reazioni sui social: Lady Gaga e Jared Leto meritano l’Oscar

Carola Proto

I critici USA più fortunati hanno avuto l'occasione di vedere House of Gucci, che da noi arriverà il 16 dicembre. In generale le opinioni sono positive, soprattutto per quel che riguarda le performance di Lady Gaga e Jared Leto, che secondo i più meritano di vincere l'Oscar.

House of Gucci, positive le prime reazioni sui social: Lady Gaga e Jared Leto meritano l’Oscar

Mentre aspettiamo l'uscita di House of Gucci, prevista per il 16 dicembre, arrivano, sui social americani, le prime reazioni al film di Ridley Scott con Lady Gaga nei panni di Patrizia Reggiani, Adam Driver in quelli di Maurizio Gucci e Jared Leto nelle vesti di Paolo Gucci.

Negli Stati Uniti House of Gucci arriverà il 24 novembre e alcuni critici hanno già avuto la fortuna di vederlo. La buona notizia è che, in generale, lo hanno apprezzato, e ancor di più hanno gradito le performance degli attori. Il film, come sappiamo, è tratto dal libro "La saga dei Gucci. Una storia avvincente di creatività, fascino, successo, follia" di Sara Gay Forden ed è incentrato sull'omicidio di Maurizio Gucci per volontà della moglie Patrizia Reggiani, soprannominata poi la Vedova Nera. Per interpretarla, la favolosa Lady Gaga ha studiato con una dialect coach l'accento italiano e la nostra lingua, e ha optato per una chioma castana e abiti d’epoca irresistibili e stilosi. Jared Leto, invece, appare irriconoscibile nella parte dell'uomo che ha contribuito a progettare il famoso logo della doppia G di Gucci. Nel film recitano anche Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek e Jack Huston.

Le primissime reazioni dei critici USA a House of Gucci

In generale, come già detto, le opinioni sono positive, e sono in molti a sostenere che Gaga, Driver e Leto meritano certamente l'Oscar per le loro interpretazioni. A colpire è stata l'attenzione ai dettagli che Ridley Scott ha dimostrato e c'è chi paragona House of Gucci a Il Padrino, per la tensione e l'atmosfera. Qualcuno scrive che "Lady Gaga divora ogni boccone del suo personaggio", qualcun altro fa notare che il film è sexy. In un tweet viene utilizzata la parola italiana "fantastico" per definire House of Gucci e in un altro si lodano fotografia e costumi. Ovviamente ci sono anche i detrattori del film, e si parla di montaggio sbagliato o di un numero eccessivo di sottotrame. In ogni modo, sono tutti d'accordo sulla qualità delle performance e Lady Gaga viene paragonata a Madonna in Body of Evidence. Ecco qualche Tweet di commento a House of Gucci:

Carola Proto
  • Giornalista specializzata in interviste
  • Appassionata di cinema italiano e commedie sentimentali
