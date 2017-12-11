Golden Globe 2018: tutte le nomination per il cinema!

-
75
Golden Globe 2018: tutte le nomination per il cinema!

Kristen Bell, Gareth Hedlund, Alfre Woodward, Sharon Stone, assieme alla Golden Globe Ambassador Simone Garcia Johnson (figlia di The Rock), hanno annunciato poco fa in diretta dal Beverly Hilton Hotel di Los Angeles le candidature ai 75esimi Golden Globe Awards, i premi della stampa estera di Hollywood, che saranno assegnati il 7 gennaio prossimo durante la cerimonia condotta quest'anno da Seth Meyers.
Il film che ha ricevuto il maggior numero di candidature, sette, è The Shape of Water di Guillermo del Toro, seguito a quota sei da Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri di Martin McDonagh e The Post di Steven Spielberg.

Ecco la lista completa dei candidati ai Golden Globe 2018 per il cinema:

Miglior film drammatico:
Chiamami col tuo nome
Dunkirk
The Post
The Shape of Water
Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri

Miglior film commedia o musicale:
The Disaster Artist
Scappa - Get Out
The Greatest Showman
I, Tonya
Lady Bird

Miglior regista:
Guillermo Del Toro per The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh per Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri
Christopher Nolan per Dunkirk
Ridley Scott per Tutti i soldi del mondo
Steven Spielberg per The Post

Miglior attrice in un film drammatico:
Jessica Chastain per Molly's Game
Sally Hawkins per The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand per Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri
Meryl Streep per The Post
Michelle Williams per Tutti i soldi del mondo

Miglior attrice in un film commedia o musicale:
Judy Dench per Vittoria e Abdul
Helen Mirren per Ella & John
Margot Robbie per I, Tonya
Saorsie Ronan per Lady Bird
Emma Stone per La battaglia dei sessi

Migliori attore in un film drammatico:
Timothée Chalamet per Chiamami col tuo nome
Daniel Day Lewis per Il filo nascosto
Tom Hanks per The Post
Gary Oldman per L'ora più buia
Denzel Washington per Roman J Israel, Esq.

Miglior attore in un film commedia o musicale:
Steve Carell per La battaglia dei sessi
Ansel Elgort per Baby Driver
James Franco per The Disaster Artist
Hugh Jackman per The Greatest Showman
Daniel Kaluuya per Scappa - Get Out

Miglior attrice non protagonista:
Mary J. Blige per Mudbound
Hong Chau per Downsizing
Allison Janney per I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf per Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer per The Shape of Water

Miglior attore non protagonista:
Willem Dafoe per The Florida Project
Armie Hammer per Chiamami col tuo nome
Richard Jenkins per The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer per Tutti i soldi del mondo
Sam Rockwell per Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri

Miglior film straniero:
Una donna fantastica
Per primo hanno ucciso mio padre
Oltre la notte
Loveless
The Square

Miglior film d'animazione:
Baby Boss
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent

Miglior Sceneggiatura:
Guillermo del Toro e Vanessa Taylor per The Shape of Water
Greta Gerwig per Ladybird
Liz Hannah e Josh Singer per The Post
Martin McDonagh per Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri
Aaron Sorkin per Molly's Game

Miglior colonna sonora:
Carter Burwell per Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri
Alexander Desplat per The Shape of Water
Johnny Greenwood per Il filo nascosto
John Williams per The Post
Hans Zimmer per Dunkirk

Miglior canzone:
Home - Ferdinand
Mighty River - Mudbound
Remember Me - Coco
The Star - The Star
This is Me - The Greatest Showman

Guarda anche Tutte le nomination ai Golden Globes 2018 per la TV


Iscriviti alla nostra newsletter:

Lascia un Commento
Lady Bird: la video recensione dell'esordio alla regia di Greta Gerwig
Lady Bird: la video recensione dell'esordio alla regia di Greta Gerwig
Fresco di nomination ai Golden Globe.
0 Share
Ufficiale: Angelina Jolie ha acquistato i diritti cinematografici di "Senza sangue" di Alessandro Baricco
Ufficiale: Angelina Jolie ha acquistato i diritti cinematografici di "Senza sangue" di Alessandro Baricco
La conferma arriva direttamente dalla pagina Facebook ufficiale dello scrittore.
19 Share
L'arte viva di Julian Schnabel: la recensione del documentario sull'artista americano
L'arte viva di Julian Schnabel: la recensione del documentario sull'artista americano
Da non perdere il ricco documentario di Pappi Corsicato, in sala il 12 e il 13 dicembre, su una delle figure di artista contemporaneo più affascinanti e controverse.
28 Share
Ferdinand, la recensione del film animato della Blue Sky
Ferdinand, la recensione del film animato della Blue Sky
A 80 anni di distanza, la significativa fiaba di Munro Leaf continua a ispirare ed emozionare.
1 Share
Ready Player One: ecco un nuovo trailer ufficiale (Italiano e originale) del film di Steven Spielberg
Ready Player One: ecco un nuovo trailer ufficiale (Italiano e originale) del film di Steven Spielberg
L'adattamento cinematografico del romanzo di Ernest Cline arriverà nelle sale italiane il 28 marzo 2018.
5 Share
La ruota delle meraviglie: recensione del nuovo film di Woody Allen
La ruota delle meraviglie: recensione del nuovo film di Woody Allen
Nel cast una straordinaria Kate Winslet, e poi James Belushi, Juno Temple e Justin Timberlake.
27 Share
The Square domina gli European Film Awards 2017
The Square domina gli European Film Awards 2017
Il film svedese non fa prigionieri agli EFA di Berlino.
80 Share
Alita: Battle Angel, ecco il primo trailer del film sci-fi diretto da Robert Rodriguez e sceneggiato da James Cameron
Alita: Battle Angel, ecco il primo trailer del film sci-fi diretto da Robert Rodriguez e sceneggiato da James Cameron
L'adattamento del manga di culto di Yukito Kishiro debutterà negli USA il 20 luglio del 2018.
223 Share
Lascia un Commento
Torna su