Gli auguri degli Avengers per i 55 anni di Robert Downey Jr.

Il 4 aprile Iron Man alias Tony Stark alias Robert Downey Jr. ha compiuto 55 anni. Alcuni dei suoi colleghi e amici del Marvel Cinematic Universe gli hanno fatto gli auguri sui social.

No, non c'è stato un party. Nessuna festa, nessun ritrovo. Non è ancora il momento. Il 55° compleanno di Robert Downey Jr. si è consumato il 4 aprile a casa sua nel più sicuro, intimo e privato contesto possibile. Ma gli amici e compagni di set dei film Marvel si sono fatti vivi sugli account social, ognuno a modo suo. Non tutti, alcuni. Altri potrebbero aver chiamato RDJ personalmente o avergli scritto su whatsapp. Non è obbligatorio fare gli auguri pubblicamente, giusto? Qui sotto trovate gli auguri degli Avengers Chris Evans, Jeremy Renner e Mark Ruffalo e dei colleghi del Marvel Cinematic Universe i fratelli Anthony e Joe Russo (registi di Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War e Avengers: Endgame), Gwyneth Paltrow e Taika Waititi.

Happy birthday to one of my absolute favorites! Love you 3000, @RobertDowneyJr pic.twitter.com/xkJmOivAdw — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 4, 2020

Mentre Chris Evans è andato dritto al cuore con il suo "Ti amo 3000", citando Avengers: Endgame, Taika Waititi ha seguito il suo stile comico e fuori dalle righe postando una foto del conduttore britannico Graham Norton.