Schede di riferimento
Taika Waititi
Taika Waititi
Mark Ruffalo
Mark Ruffalo
Jeremy Renner
Jeremy Renner
Chris Evans
Chris Evans
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow
Robert Downey Jr.
Robert Downey Jr.
Gli auguri degli Avengers per i 55 anni di Robert Downey Jr.

Il 4 aprile Iron Man alias Tony Stark alias Robert Downey Jr. ha compiuto 55 anni. Alcuni dei suoi colleghi e amici del Marvel Cinematic Universe gli hanno fatto gli auguri sui social.

Gli auguri degli Avengers per i 55 anni di Robert Downey Jr.

No, non c'è stato un party. Nessuna festa, nessun ritrovo. Non è ancora il momento. Il 55° compleanno di Robert Downey Jr. si è consumato il 4 aprile a casa sua nel più sicuro, intimo e privato contesto possibile. Ma gli amici e compagni di set dei film Marvel si sono fatti vivi sugli account social, ognuno a modo suo. Non tutti, alcuni. Altri potrebbero aver chiamato RDJ personalmente o avergli scritto su whatsapp. Non è obbligatorio fare gli auguri pubblicamente, giusto? Qui sotto trovate gli auguri degli Avengers Chris Evans, Jeremy Renner e Mark Ruffalo e dei colleghi del Marvel Cinematic Universe i fratelli Anthony e Joe Russo (registi di Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War e Avengers: Endgame), Gwyneth Paltrow e Taika Waititi.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy birthday 🎂 @robertdowneyjr big squeeze brother ! Love you ♥️

Un post condiviso da Jeremy Renner (@jeremyrenner) in data:

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

Happy Birthday, Roberto.

Un post condiviso da The Russo Brothers (@therussobrothers) in data:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Birthday @robertdowneyjr!!!

Un post condiviso da Taika Waititi (@taikawaititi) in data:

Mentre Chris Evans è andato dritto al cuore con il suo "Ti amo 3000", citando Avengers: Endgame, Taika Waititi ha seguito il suo stile comico e fuori dalle righe postando una foto del conduttore britannico Graham Norton.



Antonio Bracco
  • Giornalista cinematografico
  • Copywriter e autore di format TV/Web
