Festival di Berlino 2018: il programma completo della 68a edizione della Berlinale (in progress)

Si aprirà giovedì 15 febbraio per chiudersi domenica 25 il Festival di Berlino 2018, che come noto verrà inagurato dalla proiezione del nuovo film di Wes Anderson, L'isola dei cani, in concorso per l'Orso d'Oro.

Questo qui di seguito il programma della 68a edizione della Berlinale reso noto fino ad oggi:

Concorso:



Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot

USA

By Gus Van Sant (Milk, Promised Land)

With Joaquin Phoenix, Jonah Hill, Rooney Mara, Jack Black, Udo Kier

International premiere



Dovlatov

Russian Federation / Poland / Serbia

By Alexey German Jr. (Paper Soldier, Under Electric Clouds)

With Milan Maric, Danila Kozlovsky, Helena Sujecka, Artur Beschastny, Elena Lyadova

World premiere



Eva

France

By Benoit Jacquot (Three Hearts, Diary of a Chambermaid)

With Isabelle Huppert, Gaspard Ulliel, Julia Roy, Richard Berry

World premiere



Figlia mia (Daughter of Mine)

Italy / Germany / Switzerland

By Laura Bispuri (Sworn Virgin)

With Valeria Golino, Alba Rohrwacher, Sara Casu, Udo Kier

World premiere



In den Gängen (In the Aisles)

Germany

By Thomas Stuber (Teenage Angst, A Heavy Heart)

With Franz Rogowski, Sandra Hüller, Peter Kurth

World premiere



Mein Bruder heißt Robert und ist ein Idiot

Germany

By Philip Gröning (Into Great Silence, The Police Officer’s Wife)

With Josef Mattes, Julia Zange, Urs Jucker, Stefan Konarske, Zita Aretz, Karolina Porcari, Vitus Zeplichal

World premiere



Twarz (Mug)

Poland

By Małgorzata Szumowska (In the Name of, Body)

With Mateusz Kościukiewicz, Agnieszka Podsiadlik, Małgorzata Gorol, Roman Gancarczyk, Dariusz Chojnacki, Robert Talarczyk, Anna Tomaszewska, Martyna Krzysztofik

World premiere

Berlinale Special Gala:



The Bookshop

Spain / United Kingdom / Germany

By Isabel Coixet (Things I Never Told You, My Life Without Me, The Secret Life of Words)

With Emily Mortimer, Bill Nighy, Patricia Clarkson

German premiere



Das schweigende Klassenzimmer (The Silent Revolution)

Germany

By Lars Kraume (The People vs. Fritz Bauer)

With Leonard Scheicher, Tom Gramenz, Lena Klenke, Jonas Dassler, Florian Lukas, Jördis Triebel, Michael Gwisdek, Ronald Zehrfeld, Burghart Klaußner

World premiere

Panorama:



L'Animale – Austria

By Katharina Mückstein

With Sophie Stockinger, Kathrin Resetarits, Dominik Warta, Julia Franz Richter, Jack Hofer, Dominic Marcus Singer, Simon Morzé

World premiere



Bixa Travesty (Tranny Fag) – Brazil

By Claudia Priscilla, Kiko Goifman

With Linn da Quebrada, Jup do Bairro, Liniker

Documentary

World premiere



Ex Pajé (Ex Shaman) – Brazil

By Luiz Bolognesi

Documentary

World premiere



Malambo, el hombre bueno (Malambo, the Good Man) – Argentina

By Santiago Loza

With Gaspar Jofre, Fernando Muñoz, Pablo Lugones, Nubecita Vargas, Gabriela Pastor, Carlos Defeo

World premiere



Obscuro Barroco – France / Greece

By Evangelia Kranioti

Documentary

World premiere



La omisión (The Omission) – Argentina / The Netherlands / Switzerland

By Sebastián Schjaer

With Sofía Brito, Lisandro Rodriguez, Malena Hernández Díaz, Victoria Raposo, Pablo Sigal

World premiere



Profile – USA / UK / Cyprus

By Timur Bekmambetov

With Valene Kane, Shazad Latif, Christine Adams, Morgan Watkins, Amir Rahimzadeh

World premiere



River's Edge – Japan

By Isao Yukisada

With Fumi Nikaidou, Ryo Yoshizawa, SUMIRE , Shiori Doi, Aoi Morikawa

International premiere



That Summer – Sweden / Denmark / USA

By Göran Hugo Olsson

With Peter Beard, Lee Radziwill, Edith Ewing Bouvier Beale, Edith Bouvier Beale, Andy Warhol

Documentary

European premiere



Yocho (Yocho (Foreboding) – Japan

By Kiyoshi Kurosawa

With Kaho, Shota Sometani, Masahiro Higashide

European premiere



Zentralflughafen THF (Central Airport THF) – Germany / Brazil / France

By Karim Aïnouz

Documentary

World premiere

Forum: