Festival di Berlino 2018: il programma completo della 68a edizione della Berlinale (in progress)
Si aprirà giovedì 15 febbraio per chiudersi domenica 25 il Festival di Berlino 2018, che come noto verrà inagurato dalla proiezione del nuovo film di Wes Anderson, L'isola dei cani, in concorso per l'Orso d'Oro.
Questo qui di seguito il programma della 68a edizione della Berlinale reso noto fino ad oggi:
Concorso:
Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot
USA
By Gus Van Sant (Milk, Promised Land)
With Joaquin Phoenix, Jonah Hill, Rooney Mara, Jack Black, Udo Kier
International premiere
Dovlatov
Russian Federation / Poland / Serbia
By Alexey German Jr. (Paper Soldier, Under Electric Clouds)
With Milan Maric, Danila Kozlovsky, Helena Sujecka, Artur Beschastny, Elena Lyadova
World premiere
Eva
France
By Benoit Jacquot (Three Hearts, Diary of a Chambermaid)
With Isabelle Huppert, Gaspard Ulliel, Julia Roy, Richard Berry
World premiere
Figlia mia (Daughter of Mine)
Italy / Germany / Switzerland
By Laura Bispuri (Sworn Virgin)
With Valeria Golino, Alba Rohrwacher, Sara Casu, Udo Kier
World premiere
In den Gängen (In the Aisles)
Germany
By Thomas Stuber (Teenage Angst, A Heavy Heart)
With Franz Rogowski, Sandra Hüller, Peter Kurth
World premiere
Mein Bruder heißt Robert und ist ein Idiot
Germany
By Philip Gröning (Into Great Silence, The Police Officer’s Wife)
With Josef Mattes, Julia Zange, Urs Jucker, Stefan Konarske, Zita Aretz, Karolina Porcari, Vitus Zeplichal
World premiere
Twarz (Mug)
Poland
By Małgorzata Szumowska (In the Name of, Body)
With Mateusz Kościukiewicz, Agnieszka Podsiadlik, Małgorzata Gorol, Roman Gancarczyk, Dariusz Chojnacki, Robert Talarczyk, Anna Tomaszewska, Martyna Krzysztofik
World premiere
Berlinale Special Gala:
The Bookshop
Spain / United Kingdom / Germany
By Isabel Coixet (Things I Never Told You, My Life Without Me, The Secret Life of Words)
With Emily Mortimer, Bill Nighy, Patricia Clarkson
German premiere
Das schweigende Klassenzimmer (The Silent Revolution)
Germany
By Lars Kraume (The People vs. Fritz Bauer)
With Leonard Scheicher, Tom Gramenz, Lena Klenke, Jonas Dassler, Florian Lukas, Jördis Triebel, Michael Gwisdek, Ronald Zehrfeld, Burghart Klaußner
World premiere
Panorama:
L'Animale – Austria
By Katharina Mückstein
With Sophie Stockinger, Kathrin Resetarits, Dominik Warta, Julia Franz Richter, Jack Hofer, Dominic Marcus Singer, Simon Morzé
World premiere
Bixa Travesty (Tranny Fag) – Brazil
By Claudia Priscilla, Kiko Goifman
With Linn da Quebrada, Jup do Bairro, Liniker
Documentary
World premiere
Ex Pajé (Ex Shaman) – Brazil
By Luiz Bolognesi
Documentary
World premiere
Malambo, el hombre bueno (Malambo, the Good Man) – Argentina
By Santiago Loza
With Gaspar Jofre, Fernando Muñoz, Pablo Lugones, Nubecita Vargas, Gabriela Pastor, Carlos Defeo
World premiere
Obscuro Barroco – France / Greece
By Evangelia Kranioti
Documentary
World premiere
La omisión (The Omission) – Argentina / The Netherlands / Switzerland
By Sebastián Schjaer
With Sofía Brito, Lisandro Rodriguez, Malena Hernández Díaz, Victoria Raposo, Pablo Sigal
World premiere
Profile – USA / UK / Cyprus
By Timur Bekmambetov
With Valene Kane, Shazad Latif, Christine Adams, Morgan Watkins, Amir Rahimzadeh
World premiere
River's Edge – Japan
By Isao Yukisada
With Fumi Nikaidou, Ryo Yoshizawa, SUMIRE , Shiori Doi, Aoi Morikawa
International premiere
That Summer – Sweden / Denmark / USA
By Göran Hugo Olsson
With Peter Beard, Lee Radziwill, Edith Ewing Bouvier Beale, Edith Bouvier Beale, Andy Warhol
Documentary
European premiere
Yocho (Yocho (Foreboding) – Japan
By Kiyoshi Kurosawa
With Kaho, Shota Sometani, Masahiro Higashide
European premiere
Zentralflughafen THF (Central Airport THF) – Germany / Brazil / France
By Karim Aïnouz
Documentary
World premiere
Forum:
Iscriviti alla nostra newsletter:Lascia un Commento