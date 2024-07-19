Deadpool & Wolverine, un nuovo trailer del film Marvel in arrivo al cinema
Ryan Reynolds e Hugh Jackman sbarcano dal 24 luglio nelle sale italiane con questo nuovo, attesissimo cinecomic. Rivelato anche l'elenco dei brani presenti nella colonna sonora.
In attesa che il film debutti il 24 luglio sugli schermi del cinema italiani, ecco un nuovo trailer di Deadpool & Wolverine, attesissimo cinecomic Marvel interpretato dall'irresistibile coppia formata da Ryan Reynolds e Hugh Jackman. Diretto da Shawn Levy, e scritto da Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy, il film mette assieme lo sboccatissimo antieroe interpretato da Reynolds con il ruvidissimo e artigliato X-Man di Jackman, ma ancora oggi, a pochissimi giorni dall'uscita, la trama che li vedrà coinvolti è ancora avvolta nel mistero.
Ecco il nuovo trailer ufficiale di Deadpool & Wolverine.
Aspettando di vedere il film al cinema, è stato diffuso anche l'elenco dei 18 brani che compongolo la sua colonna sonora originale, sarà disponibile dal 24 luglio su tutte le piattaforme digitali.
Ecco quali sono:
- “Only You (And You Alone)” - Interpretato da The Platters
- “Bye Bye Bye” - Interpretato da *NSYNC
- “Angel of The Morning” - Interpretato da Merrilee Rush & The Turnabouts
- “SLASH” - Interpretato da Stray Kids
- “Glamorous” - Interpretato da Fergie
- “Iris” - Interpretato da The Goo Goo Dolls
- “The Power Of Love” - Interpretato da Huey Lewis & The News
- “I'm a Ramblin' Man” - Interpretato da Waylon Jennings
- “You Belong To Me” - Interpretato da Patsy Cline (Featuring - The Jordanaires)
- “The Lady In Red” - Interpretato da Chris de Burgh
- “I'm with You” - Interpretato da Avril Lavigne
- “The Greatest Show” (Da “The Greatest Showman”/Soundtrack Version) - Interpretato da Zac Efron e Zendaya e Hugh Jackman e Keala Settle e The Greatest Showman Ensemble
- “You're The One That I Want” - Interpretato da Olivia Newton-John e John Travolta
- “I'll Be Seeing You” - Interpretato da Jimmy Durante
- “Make Me Lose Control” - Interpretato da Eric Carmen
- “You're All I Need to Get By” (with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra) - Interpretato da Aretha Franklin
- “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” - Interpretato dai Green Day
- “LFG” (Theme from “Deadpool & Wolverine”) - Interpretato da Rob Simonsen