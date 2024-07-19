TGCom24
Deadpool & Wolverine, un nuovo trailer del film Marvel in arrivo al cinema
News Cinema

Deadpool & Wolverine, un nuovo trailer del film Marvel in arrivo al cinema

Ryan Reynolds e Hugh Jackman sbarcano dal 24 luglio nelle sale italiane con questo nuovo, attesissimo cinecomic. Rivelato anche l'elenco dei brani presenti nella colonna sonora.

Deadpool & Wolverine, un nuovo trailer del film Marvel in arrivo al cinema

In attesa che il film debutti il 24 luglio sugli schermi del cinema italiani, ecco un nuovo trailer di Deadpool & Wolverine, attesissimo cinecomic Marvel interpretato dall'irresistibile coppia formata da Ryan Reynolds e Hugh Jackman. Diretto da Shawn Levy, e scritto da Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy, il film mette assieme lo sboccatissimo antieroe interpretato da Reynolds con il ruvidissimo e artigliato X-Man di Jackman, ma ancora oggi, a pochissimi giorni dall'uscita, la trama che li vedrà coinvolti è ancora avvolta nel mistero.
Ecco il nuovo trailer ufficiale di Deadpool & Wolverine.

Aspettando di vedere il film al cinema, è stato diffuso anche l'elenco dei 18 brani che compongolo la sua colonna sonora originale, sarà disponibile dal 24 luglio su tutte le piattaforme digitali.
Ecco quali sono:

  1. “Only You (And You Alone)” - Interpretato da The Platters
  2. “Bye Bye Bye” - Interpretato da *NSYNC
  3. “Angel of The Morning” - Interpretato da Merrilee Rush & The Turnabouts
  4. “SLASH” - Interpretato da Stray Kids
  5. “Glamorous” - Interpretato da Fergie
  6. “Iris” - Interpretato da The Goo Goo Dolls
  7. “The Power Of Love” - Interpretato da Huey Lewis & The News
  8. “I'm a Ramblin' Man” - Interpretato da Waylon Jennings
  9. “You Belong To Me” - Interpretato da Patsy Cline (Featuring - The Jordanaires)
  10. “The Lady In Red” - Interpretato da Chris de Burgh
  11. “I'm with You” - Interpretato da Avril Lavigne
  12. “The Greatest Show” (Da “The Greatest Showman”/Soundtrack Version) - Interpretato da Zac Efron e Zendaya e Hugh Jackman e Keala Settle e The Greatest Showman Ensemble
  13. “You're The One That I Want” - Interpretato da Olivia Newton-John e John Travolta
  14. “I'll Be Seeing You” - Interpretato da Jimmy Durante
  15. “Make Me Lose Control” - Interpretato da Eric Carmen
  16. “You're All I Need to Get By” (with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra) - Interpretato da Aretha Franklin
  17. “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” - Interpretato dai Green Day
  18. “LFG” (Theme from “Deadpool & Wolverine”) - Interpretato da Rob Simonsen
