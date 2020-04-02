Coronavirus: Chris Evans, Eddie Redmayne e altre star leggono fiabe per i bambini - i video

News Cinema

Un gran numero di attori e attrici sostiene l'iniziativa benefica Save With Stories, lanciata su Instagram da Amy Adams e Jennifer Garner.

E’ incredibile quello che le star di Hollywood stanno facendo per rendere meno doloroso e noioso l'isolamento a cui il Coronavirus sta costringendo quasi l'intero pianeta. Alcune hanno cominciato e continuano a postare sui vari social video in cui ci spiegano le regole per evitare il contagio, in primis la necessità di stare a casa. Altre hanno iniziato a leggere favole ai bambini. Di quest'ultima iniziativa, chiamata Save The Stories, vi abbiamo parlato tempo fa, dicendo che a lanciarla sono state Amy Adams e Jennifer Garner con lo scopo di raccogliere fondi per i bambini che non possono accedere ai pasti durante la pandemia perché costretti a rinunciare alla mensa scolastica.

Le attrici hanno aperto l'account Instagram SaveWithStories, che adesso pullula di video davvero commoventi. In ognuno di questi, un attore o un'attrice spiega lo scopo di SaveTheStories e come fare una donazione di 10 dollari. Noi ne abbiamo scelti tre, per invogliarvi ad aderire o far ascoltare ai vostri bimbi, nel caso capissero l'inglese, qualche bella storia. Ecco allora l'amato Chris Evans (che aveva retwittato i video degli italiani che suonavano in balcone) che legge "If You Give A Dog A Donut", Eddie Redmayne che legge "Zog" e Jeff Bridges che legge "All the World". Buona visione. E buon ascolto.