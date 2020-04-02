TGCom24
Coronavirus: Chris Evans, Eddie Redmayne e altre star leggono fiabe per i bambini - i video

Carola Proto

Un gran numero di attori e attrici sostiene l'iniziativa benefica Save With Stories, lanciata su Instagram da Amy Adams e Jennifer Garner.

Coronavirus: Chris Evans, Eddie Redmayne e altre star leggono fiabe per i bambini - i video

E’ incredibile quello che le star di Hollywood stanno facendo per rendere meno doloroso e noioso l'isolamento a cui il Coronavirus sta costringendo quasi l'intero pianeta. Alcune hanno cominciato e continuano a postare sui vari social video in cui ci spiegano le regole per evitare il contagio, in primis la necessità di stare a casa. Altre hanno iniziato a leggere favole ai bambini. Di quest'ultima iniziativa, chiamata Save The Stories, vi abbiamo parlato tempo fa, dicendo che a lanciarla sono state Amy Adams e Jennifer Garner con lo scopo di raccogliere fondi per i bambini che non possono accedere ai pasti durante la pandemia perché costretti a rinunciare alla mensa scolastica.

Le attrici hanno aperto l'account Instagram SaveWithStories, che adesso pullula di video davvero commoventi. In ognuno di questi, un attore o un'attrice spiega lo scopo di SaveTheStories e come fare una donazione di 10 dollari. Noi ne abbiamo scelti tre, per invogliarvi ad aderire o far ascoltare ai vostri bimbi, nel caso capissero l'inglese, qualche bella storia. Ecco allora l'amato Chris Evans (che aveva retwittato i video degli italiani che suonavano in balcone) che legge "If You Give A Dog A Donut", Eddie Redmayne che legge "Zog" e Jeff Bridges che legge "All the World". Buona visione. E buon ascolto.

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

“If You Give A Dog A Donut” by Laura Numeroff, illustrated by Felicia Bond (published by @harperkids) - read by #ChrisEvans . THIRTY MILLION CHILDREN rely on school for food. Responding to the needs of kids during these school closures, @savethechildren and @nokidhungry have a new fund @SAVEWITHSTORIES to support food banks, and mobile meal trucks, and community feeding programs with funds to do what they do best—and also—with educational toys, books, and worksheets to make sure brains are full, as well as bellies. . If you can manage a one time gift of $10, please text SAVE to 20222. If another amount would work better for you, please visit our website—link in bio. There is no maximum and there is no minimum—together we will rise and together we can help. . Thank you and stay safe. XX #SAVEWITHSTORIES

Un post condiviso da #SAVEWITHSTORIES (@savewithstories) in data:

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

“Zog” By Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler (published by @scholasticinc and @scholastic_uk) - read by #EddieRedmayne . THIRTY MILLION CHILDREN rely on school for food. Responding to the needs of kids during these school closures, @savethechildren and @nokidhungry have a new fund @SAVEWITHSTORIES to support food banks, and mobile meal trucks, and community feeding programs with funds to do what they do best—and also—with educational toys, books, and worksheets to make sure brains are full, as well as bellies. . If you can manage a one time gift of $10, please text SAVE to 20222. If another amount would work better for you, please visit our website—link in bio. There is no maximum and there is no minimum—together we will rise and together we can help. . Thank you and stay safe. XX #SAVEWITHSTORIES

Un post condiviso da #SAVEWITHSTORIES (@savewithstories) in data:

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

“All the World” by Liz Garton Scanlon, illustrated by Marla Frazee (published by @simonkids) - read by @thejeffbridges❗️(these are some of Jennifer Garner’s favorites illustrations by @marlafrazee!) . THIRTY MILLION CHILDREN rely on school for food. Responding to the needs of kids during these school closures, @savethechildren and @nokidhungry have a new fund @SAVEWITHSTORIES to support food banks, and mobile meal trucks, and community feeding programs with funds to do what they do best—and also—with educational toys, books, and worksheets to make sure brains are full, as well as bellies. . If you can manage a one time gift of $10, please text SAVE to 20222. If another amount would work better for you, please visit our website—link in bio. There is no maximum and there is no minimum—together we will rise and together we can help. . Thank you and stay safe. XX #savewithstories

Un post condiviso da #SAVEWITHSTORIES (@savewithstories) in data:



Carola Proto
  • Giornalista specializzata in interviste
  • Appassionata di cinema italiano e commedie sentimentali
