BAFTA 2017: 11 nomination per La La Land, 9 per Animali notturni e Arrival
Archiviati i Golden Globes, e in attesa di conoscere le nomination agli Oscar 2017, ecco che arrivano quelle dei BAFTA, i prestigiosi premi assegnati ogni anno nel Regno Unito dalla British Academy of Film and Television Arts.
A dominare, ancora una volta, è il trionfatore della notte losangelina di ieri, La La Land, che ha messo in cascina ben 11 nomination.
Seguono a ruota il film di Damien Chazelle Arrival di Denis Villeneuve e Animali notturni di Tom Ford, entrambi a quota 9: anche se quello di Ford non appare nella cinquina di candidati al premio come miglior film, dove sono invece entrati anche Io, Daniel Blake (5 nomination totali, come Animali fantastici e dove trovarli, La battaglia di Hacksaw Ridge e Lion), Manchester by the Sea (6 nomination) e Moonlight (4 nomination, come Florence).
E il relativo scarso successo di Moonlight e Barriere (1 sola nomination a Viola Davis) ha già fatto partire online l'hashtag #BAFTAsowhite.
Non pervenuti né Silence di Scorsese, né Sully di Eastwood.
La cerimonia di premiazione dei BAFTA 2017 si terrà a Londra il 12 febbraio, e verrà condotta da Stephen Fry.
Ma ecco la lista completa delle nomination ai BAFTA 2017:
Best Film:
Arrival
I Daniel Blake
La La Land
Manchester By The Sea
Moonlight
Best British Film:
American Honey
Denial
Fantastic Beasts
I Daniel Blake
Notes On Blindness
Under The Shadow
Best Director:
Denis Villeneuve – Arrival
Ken Loach – I, Daniel Blake
Damien Chazelle – La La Land
Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester By The Sea
Tom Ford – Nocturnal Animals
Best Actor:
Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling – La La Land
Casey Affleck – Manchester By The Sea
Jake Gyllenhaal – Nocturnal Animals
Viggo Mortensen – Captain Fantastic
Best Actress:
Amy Adams – Arrival
Emily Blunt – The Girl On The Train
Emma Stone – La La Land
Meryl Streep – Florence Foster Jenkins
Natalie Portman – Jackie
Best Supporting Actor:
Aaron Taylor-Johnson – Nocturnal Animals
Dev Patel – Lion
Jeff Bridges – Hell Or High Water
Hugh Grant – Florence Foster Jenkins
Mahershala Ali – Moonlight
Best Supporting Actress:
Hayley Squires – I, Daniel Blake
Michelle Williams – Manchester By The Sea
Naomie Harris – Moonlight
Nicole Kidman – Lion
Viola Davis – Fences
Best Adapted Screenplay:
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hidden Figures
Lion
Nocturnal Animals
Best Original Screenplay:
Hell Or High Water
I, Daniel Blake
La La Land
Manchester By The Sea
Moonlight
Outstanding Debut By A British Filmmaker:
Mike Carey, Camille Gatin – The Girl With All The Gifts
George Amponsah, Dionne Walker – The Hard Stop
Pete Middleton, James Spinney, Jo-Jo Ellison – Notes On Blindness
John Donnelly, Ben Williams – The Pass
Babak Anvari, Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh – Under The Shadow
Best Film Not In The English Language:
Dheepan
Julieta
Mustang
Son Of Saul
Toni Erdmann
Best Documentary:
13th
The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years
The Eagle Huntress
Notes On Blindness
Weiner
Best Animated Film:
Finding Dory
Kubo & The Two Strings
Moana
Zootopia
Best Cinematography:
Arrival
Hell Or High Water
La La Land
Lion
Nocturnal Animals
Best Editing:
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Nocturnal Animals
Manchester By The Sea
Best Make Up And Hair:
Florence Foster Jenkins
Doctor Strange
Hacksaw Ridge
Nocturnal Animals
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Best Costume Design:
Allied
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land
Best Production Design:
Doctor Strange
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them
Hail Caesar!
La La Land
Nocturnal Animals
Best Special Visual Effects:
Arrival
Doctor Strange
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them
The Jungle Book
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Best Original Music:
Arrival
Jackie
La La Land
Lion
Nocturnal Animals
Best Sound:
Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Best British Short Film:
Consumed
Home
Mouth Of Hell
The Party
Standby
Best British Short Animation:
The Alan Dimension
A Love Story
Tough
EE Rising Star Award:
Anya Taylor-Joy
Laia Costa
Lucas Hedges
Tom Holland
Ruth Negga
