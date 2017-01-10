BAFTA 2017: 11 nomination per La La Land, 9 per Animali notturni e Arrival

Archiviati i Golden Globes, e in attesa di conoscere le nomination agli Oscar 2017, ecco che arrivano quelle dei BAFTA, i prestigiosi premi assegnati ogni anno nel Regno Unito dalla British Academy of Film and Television Arts.

A dominare, ancora una volta, è il trionfatore della notte losangelina di ieri, La La Land, che ha messo in cascina ben 11 nomination.

Seguono a ruota il film di Damien Chazelle Arrival di Denis Villeneuve e Animali notturni di Tom Ford, entrambi a quota 9: anche se quello di Ford non appare nella cinquina di candidati al premio come miglior film, dove sono invece entrati anche Io, Daniel Blake (5 nomination totali, come Animali fantastici e dove trovarli, La battaglia di Hacksaw Ridge e Lion), Manchester by the Sea (6 nomination) e Moonlight (4 nomination, come Florence).

E il relativo scarso successo di Moonlight e Barriere (1 sola nomination a Viola Davis) ha già fatto partire online l'hashtag #BAFTAsowhite.

Non pervenuti né Silence di Scorsese, né Sully di Eastwood.

La cerimonia di premiazione dei BAFTA 2017 si terrà a Londra il 12 febbraio, e verrà condotta da Stephen Fry.

Ma ecco la lista completa delle nomination ai BAFTA 2017:

Best Film:

Arrival

I Daniel Blake

La La Land

Manchester By The Sea

Moonlight

Best British Film:

American Honey

Denial

Fantastic Beasts

I Daniel Blake

Notes On Blindness

Under The Shadow

Best Director:

Denis Villeneuve – Arrival

Ken Loach – I, Daniel Blake

Damien Chazelle – La La Land

Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester By The Sea

Tom Ford – Nocturnal Animals

Best Actor:

Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling – La La Land

Casey Affleck – Manchester By The Sea

Jake Gyllenhaal – Nocturnal Animals

Viggo Mortensen – Captain Fantastic

Best Actress:

Amy Adams – Arrival

Emily Blunt – The Girl On The Train

Emma Stone – La La Land

Meryl Streep – Florence Foster Jenkins

Natalie Portman – Jackie

Best Supporting Actor:

Aaron Taylor-Johnson – Nocturnal Animals

Dev Patel – Lion

Jeff Bridges – Hell Or High Water

Hugh Grant – Florence Foster Jenkins

Mahershala Ali – Moonlight

Best Supporting Actress:

Hayley Squires – I, Daniel Blake

Michelle Williams – Manchester By The Sea

Naomie Harris – Moonlight

Nicole Kidman – Lion

Viola Davis – Fences

Best Adapted Screenplay:

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hidden Figures

Lion

Nocturnal Animals

Best Original Screenplay:

Hell Or High Water

I, Daniel Blake

La La Land

Manchester By The Sea

Moonlight

Outstanding Debut By A British Filmmaker:

Mike Carey, Camille Gatin – The Girl With All The Gifts

George Amponsah, Dionne Walker – The Hard Stop

Pete Middleton, James Spinney, Jo-Jo Ellison – Notes On Blindness

John Donnelly, Ben Williams – The Pass

Babak Anvari, Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh – Under The Shadow

Best Film Not In The English Language:

Dheepan

Julieta

Mustang

Son Of Saul

Toni Erdmann

Best Documentary:

13th

The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years

The Eagle Huntress

Notes On Blindness

Weiner

Best Animated Film:

Finding Dory

Kubo & The Two Strings

Moana

Zootopia

Best Cinematography:

Arrival

Hell Or High Water

La La Land

Lion

Nocturnal Animals

Best Editing:

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Nocturnal Animals

Manchester By The Sea

Best Make Up And Hair:

Florence Foster Jenkins

Doctor Strange

Hacksaw Ridge

Nocturnal Animals

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Best Costume Design:

Allied

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

Best Production Design:

Doctor Strange

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them

Hail Caesar!

La La Land

Nocturnal Animals

Best Special Visual Effects:

Arrival

Doctor Strange

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them

The Jungle Book

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Best Original Music:

Arrival

Jackie

La La Land

Lion

Nocturnal Animals

Best Sound:

Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Best British Short Film:

Consumed

Home

Mouth Of Hell

The Party

Standby

Best British Short Animation:

The Alan Dimension

A Love Story

Tough

EE Rising Star Award:

Anya Taylor-Joy

Laia Costa

Lucas Hedges

Tom Holland

Ruth Negga